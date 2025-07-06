FC Cincinnati 2 Keep Unbeaten Streak Alive - Down New York City FC II, 5-4, in Shootout
July 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 earned two points Sunday night against New York City FC II in a 2-2 draw, and shootout win (5-4), at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The Orange and Blue have earned two points in three consecutive contests and are unbeaten over their last five matches.
Evan Louro, making his first appearance for FC Cincinnati 2 this season, denied New York's Drew Baiera from the penalty spot in the 26th minute before Cincinnati and New York exchanged late first half goals to send the sides into the break level at 1-1.
Stefan Chirila scored his second goal of the year, and first since April 20, in the 43rd minute to open the scoring. Chirila intercepted a pass from New York's Collin McCamy as the visitors looks to build out from the backline and dribbled around goalkeeper Brennan Klein before slipping a shot into an open net from an awkward angle.
Piero Elias scored in the first minute of first half stoppage and Sebastiano Musu got things started in the second half, putting the Pigeons up 2-1 in the 51st minute. The Orange and Blue responded six minutes later as Peter Mangione scored his first of the season to bring the match even at 2-2.
Tega Ikoba picked up his second assist in as many matches on Mangione's goal, but it was the midfielder's slick footwork that allowed for FCC 2's second of the night. Mangione split a pair of New York defenders near midfield before charging into the New York box and twisting a defender onto his right foot and finished with a perfectly placed curler at the far post.
It was again a business like showing in the shootout for the Orange and Blue who converted on all five attempts and remain perfect on the year in game-deciding shootouts (6-0). Louro converted on the final Cincinnati penalty before making a save on Jonathan Lopez to close out the match.
It is a quick turnaround for the Orange and Blue who are back in action on Wednesday, July 9 at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia when they visit Atlanta United 2. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET with the match streaming live on MLSNEXTPro.com.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 vs New York City FC II
Date: July 6, 2025
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium | Highland Heights, Kentucky
Kickoff: 6:03 p.m. ET
Weather: 90 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
CIN: 1-1-2
NYC: 1-1-2
CIN - Stefan Chirila 43', Peter Mangione (Ikoba) 57'
NYC - Piero Elias (Lacher) 45'+1, Sebastiano Musu 51'
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
CIN - Tega Ikoba | Stefan Chirila (Goal) | Carson Locker (Goal) | Ademar Chavez (Goal) | Evan Louro (Goal)
NYC - Seymour Reid (Goal) | Christopher Tiao (Goal) | Leo Guarino (Goal) | Uriel Zeitz (Goal) | Jonathan Lopez (Saved)
LINEUPS
CIN: Evan Louro, Andrei Chirila, Brian Schaefer (Dilan Hurtado 65'), Noah Adnan, Will Kuisel (Yorkaeff Caicedo 76'), Stiven Jimenez (Carson Locker 36'), Peter Mangione (Benjamin Manfroy 81'), Amir Daley (C), Kenji Mboma Dem (Tega Ikoba 46'), Andrés Dávila (Ademar Chavez 76'), Stefan Chirila
Substitutes not used: Nathan Crockford, Ben Augee, Brandon Kristel
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
NYC: Brennan Klein, Nico Cavallo (Jonathan Lopez 81'), Collin McCamy, Max Murray, Drew Baiera (Christopher Tiao 66'), Evan Lim (Jacob Arroyave 66'), Peter Molinari, Sebastiano Musu (Uriel Zeitz 66'), Piero Elias (C) (Leo Guarino 89'), Julien Lacher, Seymour Reid
Substitutes not used: Mac Learned, Prince Amponsah
Head Coach: Matt Pilkington
STATS SUMMARY: CIN/NYC
Shots: 10 / 10
Shots on Goal: 7 / 5
Saves: 3 / 5
Corner Kicks: 4 / 6
Fouls: 13 / 10
Offside: 3 / 1
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
NYC: Sebastiano Musu (Yellow Card) 4'
CIN: Amir Daley (Yellow Card) 70'
NYC: Jacob Arroyave (Yellow Card) 84'
OFFICIALS
Referee: Nabil Bensalah
Ast. Referees: Adam Saleh, Donald Williams
Fourth Official: James Duling
