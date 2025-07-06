Serbian midfielder Andrej Subotić records goal and assist

July 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







MATTHEWS, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC played Orlando City B to a 2-2 draw in regulation before falling 3:1 on penalties on Sunday night at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Midfielder Andrej Subotić notched a goal and assist while Emmanuel Uchegbu recorded his third goal of the season.

Orlando broke the scoring seal in the 30th minute thanks to Justin Ellis. A misplaced pass in the midfield from Subotić allowed the visitors to find a breakaway that resulted in Gustavo Caraballo centering in the ball from the right flank of the penalty area for Ellis to tap in from close range.

Uchegbu leveled things up for CLFC in the 49th minute with a powerful left-footed strike near the penalty spot that curled around the reach of the opposing keeper, which was controlled and nicely teed up by Subotić.

Subotić found a goal of his own in the 64th minute. Midfielder Baye Coulibaly found himself with space in his attacking half, slipping a pass to a wide open Subotić just at the edge of the 18-yard box. The Serbian took a touch before ripping a left-footed shot that rocketed its way into the upper left corner of the net.

Crown Legacy conceded a penalty in the 78th minute when Coulibaly knocked an Orlando attacker off his feet in the box. Ellis stepped up to the spot and sent the ball up the left side of goal.

Tied up at two apiece after 90 minutes, the match went into penalties to determine who will talk away with an extra point. Orlando set the tone early, with Carlos Mercado saving Crown Legacy FC's first three attempts, sealing the victory for the visitors.

Crown Legacy FC (3-5-7, 19 points) returns to play on Wednesday, July 9 when CLFC hosts in-state rivals Carolina Core FC. Kickoff at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLS Season Pass.

Match Notes:

Andrej Subotić recorded his fourth goal 2025. He also recorded his second assist of the year.

Emmanuel Uchegbu scored his third goal of the season.

Baye Coulibaly recorded his first assist of the year.

Assane Ouedraogo served as captain for the first time since joining CLFC.

Nimfasha Berchimas, Andrej Subotić and Emmanuel Uchegbu all were tied for first in shots with seven.

Nimfasha Berchimas led all players in crosses (three) and shots on target (five).

Wyatt Holt led all players in successful passing percentage with 100% on 67 passes.

Assane Ouedraogo led all players in touches (91), passes (76) and successful passes (69).

Scoring Summary:

30' - ORL - Justin Ellis (Gustavo Caraballo)

49' - CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu (Andrej Subotić)

64' - CLFC - Andrej Subotić (Baye Coulibaly)

79' - ORL - Justin Ellis (Penalty) Disciplinary Summary:

24' - CLFC - Dylan Sing (Caution Y)

45'+2' - CLFC - Erik Peña (Caution Y)

45'+4' - ORL - Riyon Tori (Caution Y)

47' - CLFC - Emmanuel Uchegbu (Caution Y)

88' - CLFC - Adrian Mendoza (Caution Y)

90'+2' - ORL - Carlos Mercado (Caution Y)

90'+3' - CLFC - Leo Bartolović (Caution Y)

90'+4' - ORL - Bench Personnel (Caution Y)

90'+5' - ORL - Thomas Williams (Caution Y)

Penalty Shootout Summary:

CLFC:

Dylan Sing X

Brian Romero X

Nimfasha Berchimas X

Adrian Mendoza +

ORL:

Favian Loyola +

Shakur Mohammed +

Tahir Reid-Brown X

Dyson Clasper +

Crown Legacy FC Starting XI:

Nick Holliday (GK); Mikah Thomas, Assane Ouedraogo (C), Wyatt Holt, Yves Tcheuyap; Baye Coulibaly, Erik Peña (Adrian Mendoza - 61'); Nimfasha Berchimas, Andrej Subotić (Leo Bartolović - 89'), Dylan Sing, Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero - 80')

Unused Subs: Kai Longanecker (GK), Isaac Walker (GK); Daniel Moore; Magic Smalls, Simon Tonidaniel

Orlando City B Starting XI:

Carlos Mercado (C) (GK); Tahir Reid-Brown, Thomas Williams, Jackson Platts, Zakaria Taifi; Riyon Tori, Colin Guske; Bernardo Rhein (Dyson Clapier - 82'), Justin Ellis (Justin Hylton - 85'), Gustavo Caraballo (Favian Loyola - 71'); Shakur Mohammed

Unused Subs: Tristan Himes (GK); Hayden Sargis; Noah Levias







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.