Philadelphia Union II Lay 5-0 Defeat on Toronto FC II

July 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (6W-6L-3T, 21 points) lost 5-0 to the Philadelphia Union II (7W-1L-6T, 31 points) at Subaru Park on Sunday afternoon.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made a pair of changes from the side that started in the road win over Orlando City B on June 25 with Costa Iliadis and Mark Fisher making way for Michael Sullivan and Markus Cimermancic.

Philadelphia Union II took the lead after a back-and-forth opening 25 minutes, as Markus Anderson latched onto Kellan LeBlanc's pass and fired home a well-placed finish in the 27th minute.

The Young Reds began the second half introducing Micah Chisholm, Antone Bossenberry and Malik Henry off the bench in search of a response. The visitors were also forced into another changes nine minutes into the restart, as goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario was replaced by Shafique Wilson through injury.

Union II doubled their lead in the 63rd minute, as Christopher Olney Jr. struck from close range to make it 2-0.

The hosts took a three-goal lead when David Vazquez fired home a powerful direct-free kick in the 77th minute.

Philadelphia Union II added a pair of stoppage-time goals through substitute Malik Jakupovic, sealing the 5-0 result and all three points at Subaru Park.

Toronto FC II return home to host the New York Red Bulls II, led by former TFC captain Michael Bradley, on Friday, July 11. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

PHI - Markus Anderson 27' (Kellan LeBlanc)

PHI - Christopher Olney Jr. 63'

PHI - David Vasquez 77'

PHI - Malik Jakupovic 90+4' (Sal Olivas)

PHI - Malik Jakupovic 90+14' (Sal Olivas)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Patrick McDonald 68' (caution)

PHI - Neil Pierre 80' (caution)

Lineups:

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Pierce Holbrook; Giovanny Sequera Sequera, Neil Pierre (Óscar Benítez Cobo 86'), Rafael Uzcátegui, Isaiah LeFlore (Jordan Griffin 85'); Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 78'), Nicholas Pariano (C) (Willyam Ferreira 78'), David Vasquez, Christopher Olney Jr; Edward Davis III (Malik Jakupovic 84'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 67')

Substitutes Not Used: Michael Sheridan, Stas Korzeniowski, Leandro Soria

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario (Shafique Wilson 54'); Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu (Antone Bossenberry 46'); Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry 46'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Patrick McDonald 64'), Hassan Ayari; Michael Sullivan (C), Markus Cimermancic (Micah Chisholm 46'), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 64')

Substitutes Not Used: Stefan Kapor, Tim Fortier, Costa Iliadis







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.