New York City FC II (1) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary
July 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
SCORING SUMMARY
NYC - Leo Guarino 53' (Piero Elias)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Ythallo 29' (caution)
NYC - Piero Elias 32' (caution)
TOR - Micah Chisholm 68' (caution)
TOR - Michael Sullivan 72' (caution)
TOR - Costa Iliadis 73' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
New York City FC II 6-6-5 25 points
Toronto FC II 6-7-4 22 points
LINEUPS
NEW YORK CITY FC II - Brennan Klein; Jonathan Lopez, Prince Amponsah, Collin McCamy, Christopher Tian-Long Tiao; Uriel Zeitz (Luka Sunjic 74'), Peter Molinari, Evan Lim; Jacob Arroyave (Julien Lacher 66'), Piero Elias (Pierce Infuso 85'), Leo Guarino (David Duque 85')
Substitutes Not Used: Mac Learned, Dylan McDermott, Adonis Campos, Jack Loura
TORONTO FC II - Shafique Wilson; Reid Fisher, Ythallo (Tim Fortier 66'), Richard Chukwu (Micah Chisholm 46'); Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 66'), Lucas Olguin, Patrick McDonald, Hassan Ayari; Michael Sullivan (C), Antone Bossenberry (Nathaniel Edwards 81'), Charlie Sharp (Jahmarie Nolan 46')
Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Elijah Roche, Joshua Nugent
