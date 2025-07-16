New York City FC II Tops Toronto FC II, 1-0

July 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (6W-7L-4T, 22 points) dropped a 1-0 road result against New York City FC II (6W-6L-5T, 25 points) on Wednesday evening at Belson Stadium.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes from the side that started against New York Red Bulls II last Friday with Adisa De Rosario, Marko Stojadinovic, Stefan Kapor, Micah Chisholm and Joshua Nugent making way for Shafique Wilson, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu, Lucas Olguin and Charlie Sharp.

The two Northeast Division sides traded opportunities in the opening 45 minutes, with Antone Bossenberry threatening for TFC II and Piero Elias testing the visitors for NYFC II. Toronto FC II nearly broke through minutes after the restart when substitute Jahmarie Nolan's close-range volley was acrobatically denied by goalkeeper Brennan Klein to keep the scores level.

New York City FC II broke the deadlock five minutes later, as Leo Guarino latched onto a pass from Piero Elias before turning and firing home in the 53rd minute.

In search of an equalizer, the Young Reds pushed forward with sustained pressure for the remainder of the contest. Goalkeepers Shafique Wilson and Brennan Klein stood out for their respective sides, each making five saves on the night. Despite Toronto's late push, however, TFC II were unable to find a breakthrough as New York City FC II held firm to secure the 1-0 victory at Belson Stadium.

Toronto FC II return home to host Chicago Fire FC II on Sunday, July 20, in their third and final regular season meeting of 2025. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toront, Ontario is set for 3:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

NYC - Leo Guarino 53' (Piero Elias)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Ythallo 29' (caution)

NYC - Piero Elias 32' (caution)

TOR - Micah Chisholm 68' (caution)

TOR - Michael Sullivan 72' (caution)

TOR - Costa Iliadis 73' (caution)

Lineups:

NEW YORK CITY FC II - Brennan Klein; Jonathan Lopez, Prince Amponsah, Collin McCamy, Christopher Tian-Long Tiao; Uriel Zeitz (Luka Sunjic 74'), Peter Molinari, Evan Lim; Jacob Arroyave (Julien Lacher 66'), Piero Elias (Pierce Infuso 85'), Leo Guarino (David Duque 85')

Substitutes Not Used: Mac Learned, Dylan McDermott, Adonis Campos, Jack Loura

TORONTO FC II - Shafique Wilson; Reid Fisher, Ythallo (Tim Fortier 66'), Richard Chukwu (Micah Chisholm 46'); Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 66'), Lucas Olguin, Patrick McDonald, Hassan Ayari; Michael Sullivan (C), Antone Bossenberry (Nathaniel Edwards 81'), Charlie Sharp (Jahmarie Nolan 46')

Substitutes Not Used: Nathaniel Abraham, Elijah Roche, Joshua Nugent







