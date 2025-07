Toronto FC II (2) - Chicago Fire FC II (3) Postgame Summary

July 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Charlie Sharp 6' (Michael Sullivan)

CHI - Claudio Cassano 23' (Jason Shokalook)

TOR - Jean Diouf 49' (own goal)

CHI - Jason Shokalook 72' (penalty kick)

CHI - Jason Shokalook 75' (Harold Osorio)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Stefan Kapor 39' (caution)

TOR - Ythallo 42' (caution)

TOR - Lucas Olguin 66' (caution)

CHI - Harold Osorio 66' (caution)

TOR - Lucas Olguin 86' (ejection)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 6-8-4 22 points

Chicago Fire FC II 8-5-4 30 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo, Stefan Kapor (Reid Fisher 69'); Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry 78'), Lucas Olguin, Tim Fortier (Antone Bossenberry 78'), Micah Chisholm; Michael Sullivan (C), Jahmarie Nolan (Hassan Ayari 70'), Charlie Sharp (Joshua Nugent 69')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Richard Chukwu, Patrick McDonald, Costa Iliadis

CHICAGO FIRE FC II - David Molenda; Peter Soudan (David Tchétchao Karo 70'), Olu Oyegunie (Diego Konincks 70'), Jean Diouf, Justin Reynolds (Josue Pfrommer 90'); Harold Osorio (Jhoiner Montiel 90+4'), Claudio Cassano, Trip Fleming (C); Dylan Borso, Vitaliy Hlyut, Jason Shokalook (Dean Boltz 90+3')

Substitutes Not Used: Jason Nemo, Juan Miguel Zapata Calle, Giovanni Granda

MEDIA NOTES

Charlie Sharp scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Michael Sullivan recorded his first assist for TFC II.







