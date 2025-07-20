Chicago Fire FC II Comes Back Twice in 3-2 Victory at Toronto FC II

July 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC II celebrates a goal against Toronto FC II

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC II celebrates a goal against Toronto FC II(Chicago Fire FC II)

NORTH YORK, Ontario - Chicago Fire FC II (8-5-4-2, 30 points) came from behind twice in a 3-2 victory at Toronto FC II (6-8-4-0, 22 points) Sunday afternoon at York Lions Stadium in the province of Ontario. Forward Jason Shokalook scored twice in the span of three minutes to end the match, while winger Claudio Cassano added his fifth of the season for Chicago. Chicago Fire Academy goalkeeper David Molenda made 13 saves and earned the win in his MLS NEXT Pro debut.

Toronto jumped out to a quick lead in the sixth minute, when captain Michael Sullivan spotted forward Charlie Sharp starting a run between the Fire center backs. Sharp broke away and beat Molenda one-on-one to tally his first goal of the season and the match.

Molenda made some strong saves to weather the storm in the opening minutes, helping the Fire settle into the match and find an equalizer. The frontline forced a backpass to Toronto goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario that he was forced to handle, giving Chicago an indirect free kick in the box in the 23rd minute. With all 11 players in the box for Toronto, Shokalook tapped the ball for Cassano to rifle a shot through the multitude and into the goal for the 1-1 tie.

The home side pushed from the onset of the second half and was rewarded with an own goal following multiple deflections in the 49th minute. But the Fire did not relent, pushing forward until winning a penalty kick in the 72nd minute. Despite De Rosario's effort, Shokalook finished cleanly to equalize the match once more.

Just three minutes after the equalizer, Osorio drove the ball upfield with defenders in his wake. The Salvadoran international passed to Shokalook, who had peeled off a defender to find an open pocket of space in the box. The Pennsylvania native put the visitors in the lead for good with his second goal of the afternoon, completing the Fire's comeback in their eighth win of the season.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will open a two-game homestand with a match against first-place New York Red Bulls II on Sunday, July 27 at SeatGeek Stadium. First kick in Bridgeview is set for 1:00 p.m. CT. Admission is free for all fans, and the match will be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

Toronto FC II 2:3 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

TOR - Sharp (1) (Sullivan 1) (WATCH) 6'

CHI - Cassano (5) (Shokalook 3) (WATCH) 23'

TOR - Diouf (Own Goal) (WATCH) 49'

CHI - Shokalook (6) (Penalty) (WATCH) 72'

CHI - Shokalook (7) (Osorio 4) (WATCH) 75'

Discipline:

TOR - Kapor (Yellow Card) 39'

TOR - Ythallo (Yellow Card) 42'

TOR - Olguin (Yellow Card) 66'

CHI - Osorio (Yellow Card) 66'

TOR - Olguin (Second Yellow Card, Send-Off) 86'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Molenda, D Soudan (Tchétchao, 70'), D Diouf, D Oyegunle (Konincks, 70'), D Reynolds (Pfrommer, 90'), M Fleming (capt.), M Osorio (Montiel, 90+3'), M Cassano, F Borso, F Shokalook (Boltz, 90+4'), F Hlyut

Substitutes not used: GK Nemo, M Calle, M Granda

Toronto FC II: GK De Rosario, D Ythallo, D Stojadinovic, D Kapor (Fisher, 69'), M Edwards (Henry, 78'), M Fortier (Bossenberry, 77'), M Olguin, M Chisholm, F Sullivan (capt.), F Sharp (Nugent, 69'), F Nolan (Ayari, 69')

Substitutes not used: GK Wilson, D Chukwu, M McDonald, F Iliadis

Stats Summary: TOR / CHI

Shots: 25 / 11

Shots on Goal: 14 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 86.5% / 89.4%

Saves: 4 / 13

Corners: 7 / 2

Fouls: 13 / 9

Offsides: 0 / 2

Referee: Melvin Christopher

Assistant Referee 1: Reda Fazazi

Assistant Referee 2: Nolasco Encina

4th Official: Nivin Raizada

Images from this story







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 20, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.