Colorado Rapids 2 Take on Tacoma Defiance in Final Match in July

July 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will face off against Tacoma Defiance on Sunday, July 20, at the University of Denver Soccer Stadium for the team's final match in July. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The Rapids kicked off the month with two matches at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park against Houston Dynamo 2 and Whitecaps FC 2. Colorado earned a combined four points between the two matches to inch themselves closer to the top of the Western Conference table. The team currently sits one point off the second place Ventura County FC.

During Colorado's last match, the attack struggled to find the back of the net despite putting up 14 shots across the 90 minutes. The share of the attacking presence was spread wide across the team with Rogelio Garcia, Antony García, Noah Strellnauer and Josh Copeland all putting up shots on goal.

On the defensive end of the pitch, first team goalkeeper Adam Beaudry earned his third clean sheet of the season and sixth all-time clean sheet for Rapids 2. Beaudry leads Rapids 2 in all-time clean sheets for the club and appearances made by a goalkeeper.

As the team looks ahead to the weekend, they will have one more opportunity in July to capture three points before an upcoming bye week.

Colorado will face off against Tacoma Defiance for the first time this season on Sunday night. The visiting team currently sits in the bottom half of the West with seven points separating the two sides.

Tacoma has struggled to come up with results on the road with a 3-5-0 away record. The team last traveled to LAFC2 and came up with three points in a 3-2 result thanks to a late goal from Danny Robles.

In the team's most recent match, they faced The Town FC in a thrilling match that ended with a 4-4 scoreline. Yu Tsukanome opened the scoring, netting his 10th goal of the season, placing him in a tie for the second-most goals scored by a player in the league.







