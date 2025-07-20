Red Bulls II Take Hudson River Derby over New York City FC II

July 20, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II fell 4-2 to Red Bulls II in the Hudson River Derby on Sunday evening. An exhilarating first half saw five goals scored as the lead changed hands multiple times. Goals from Uriel Zeitz and Eligio Guarino put the visitors ahead 2-1, before two quick-fire goals from Red Bulls II gave the hosts the halftime lead. A stoppage-time goal from Mijahir Jiménez confirmed the win for the hosts.

Match Recap

The second Hudson River Derby of the MLS NEXT Pro season unfolded on Sunday in New Jersey.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made just one change to the side that defeated Toronto FC II earlier in the week, as Julien Lacher replaced Jacob Arroyave in the starting lineup.

The opening stages were fast and frenetic, with both sides pressing with intensity before the game found its rhythm around the ten-minute mark.

The hosts opened the scoring in the 14th minute, when Rafael Mosquera squared the ball to Mijahir Jiménez, who lashed home a powerful finish.

NYCFC II nearly produced an immediate response when Piero Elias met a back-post cross, but his effort flew over the bar. The visitors wouldn't be denied for long, however.

Lacher whipped in a low cross that found Uriel Zeitz, and the forward made no mistake, rifling in a composed first-time finish into the bottom corner.

NYCFC II continued to push and came close again in the 28th minute. Lacher broke in behind the defense and fired a low shot on goal, forcing Aidan Stokes into a save that yielded a corner.

Just three minutes later, the breakthrough came. Lacher again caused problems down the flank, this time squaring for Eligio Guarino, who bundled the ball home from close range to make it 2-1.

The lead was short-lived. The hosts struck back almost immediately through Neuhén Benedetti, leveling the score once again in a seesawing encounter.

And the first half took yet another twist when Jiménez grabbed his second of the game, driving a clinical finish into the bottom right corner to restore the home side's advantage.

The second half began with few clear-cut chances for either side. The first real threat came in the 55th minute, when Marcelo Morales let fly from distance, sending his effort just wide of the target.

In response, Head Coach Matt Pilkington made his first substitution two minutes later, introducing Luka Sunjic in place of Zeitz.

Determined to claw their way back into the contest, NYCFC II pushed forward in search of an equalizer. In the 71st minute, Jonathan Guarino nearly doubled his tally with a clever poked effort, but Stokes reacted well to smother the shot.

Shortly after, Jonny Lopez fashioned a promising opportunity of his own. Winning a 50-50 challenge deep in his own half, he surged 30 to 40 yards upfield before unleashing an effort that, unfortunately, failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

As the clock ticked down, Pilkington made a second change, bringing on David Duque for Peter Molinari.

Despite a tightly contested second half, NYCFC II were dealt a final blow in stoppage time. A swift counterattack from the hosts ended with Murillo completing his hat-trick, putting the result beyond doubt.

That proved to be the final act of the evening, capping off a frustrating night for NYCFC II in the Hudson River Derby.

What's Next

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against the Philadelphia Union II on Saturday, July 26.







