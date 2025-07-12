Colorado Rapids 2 Faces off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 at DICK's Sporting Goods Park

July 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 will face off against Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday, July 13, at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Kickoff is set for 6 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

The Rapids are coming off a huge 2-1 win against Houston Dynamo 2 last weekend at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Despite a weather delay in the first half of the match, Colorado kept their focus throughout 90 minutes to grind out three points at home.

Forwards Sydney Wathuta and Mamadou Billo Diop were the goal scorers on the night, bringing their season total to four goals apiece to tie them with Colton Swan and Kimani Stewart-Baynes for the team lead. Wathuta's goal also brought him to six goal contributions (4 goals, 2 assists) to tie him with Swan for the team lead so far in 2025.

The win helped Rapids 2 maintain its third place standing in the Western Conference, putting the team just three points behind the second-place Ventura County FC.

The match against Houston was also highlighted by the return of first team players Ali Fadal and Alex Harris, who were both recovering from injury. Fadal and Harris both appeared as substitutes in the 62nd minute.

The team will now face Vancouver Whitecaps FC 2 in their second of three home matches this month. Vancouver currently stands just three points behind the Rapids in a fifth place standing in the West.

The Whitecaps kicked off their first of three matches on the road with a 2-1 win over Ventura County FC. A first-half brace from Rayan Elloumi was the difference maker in the Whitecaps' second road win of the season.

Vancouver's Nelson Pierre has been a standout among MLS NEXT Pro players this season, currently leading the entire league in goals (11), shots (51), and shots on target (24). Pierre was signed to a first team contract in June but still occupies a starting position with the second team.

The upcoming match will be the first and only meeting between the two sides this season. Colorado and Vancouver last met in August of 2024 where Rapids 2 defeated the Whitecaps in a 2-1 result at Swangard Stadium.







