FC Cincinnati Downed, 4-2, to Columbus Crew

July 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati's four-match win streak was snapped with a 4-2 loss to the Columbus Crew Saturday night at TQL Stadium.

The Orange and Blue fell to 13-6-3 (42 points) as the Crew moved to 11-3-8 (41 points).

Following a 56-minute weather delay prior to kickoff, the Orange and Blue wasted no time by scoring two goals in the first five minutes, the fastest FC Cincinnati have scored multiple goals in club history - first by Pavel Bucha 39 seconds in and by Evander in the 5th minute.

Bucha's goal marked the fourth-fastest goal scored in FC Cincinnati's MLS history. Evander extended his goal streak to four matches, tying the club's MLS record for consecutive matches with a goal.

The Crew scored twice in the final five minutes of the first half and went ahead on an own goal in the 59th minute. The Crew scored in second-half stoppage time to give the match its final scoreline.

AS IT HAPPENED

CIN: Pavel Bucha, GOAL - 1' (1-0) - Lukas Engel and Pavel Bucha got things started early in the match for the Orange and Blue. Engel intercepted a pass near midfield before beating Steven Moreira down the left wing with pace. As Engel approached the end line, he sent a grounded pass in and across the box, finding Bucha making a late run in. Bucha struck first time and low to beat Patrick Schulte.

CIN: Evander, GOAL - 5' (2-0) - Cincinnati kept up the early pressure with Miles Robinson having a go from outside the box just four minutes later. Robinson's shot was blocked, but Evander was first to the second chance ball and Cincinnati's leading goal scorer hit the low bouncing ball in at the far post.

CLB: Diego Rossi, GOAL - 43' (2-1) - Darlington Nagbe picked out Ibrahim Aliyu in open space down the right side of the field and Aliyu dribbled into a dangerous area. Aliyu proceeded to play Diego Rossi in at the top of the box and the forward finished into the Cincinnati net.

CLB: Max Arfsten, GOAL - 45'+3 (2-2) - Max Arfsten brough the match level in the third minute of first-half stoppage time. From a similar distance to Rossi's goal, Arfsten took a curling effort which deflected off Tah Brian Anunga attempting to make a block. The deflection left Roman Celentano off balance as the ball floated into goal.

CLB: Miles Robinson, OWN GOAL - 59' (2-3) - Columbus Crew went ahead following a Cincinnati own goal.

CLB: Taha Habroune, GOAL - 90'+3 (2-4) - Taha Habroune scored in second half stoppage time to end the scoring on the night. Habroune picked up possession in the Cincinnati half and dribbled into the box where he finished at the far post.

GAME NOTES

- Saturday marked the fifth sellout of TQL Stadium this season.

- Pavel Bucha's 1st minute goal, scored at 39 seconds, is the fourth-fastest goal in FC Cincinnati's MLS history and fifth 1st minute goal (0:17, Luciano Acosta - 5/4/24 at ORL | 0:26, Edgar Castillo - 7/9/21 vs CLB | 0:28, Allan Cruz - 9/14/19 at MTL | 0:39, Pavel Bucha - 7/12/25 vs CLB | 0:45, Allan Cruz - 7/13/19 at CHI).

- Evander's 5th minute goal marked FC Cincinnati's fastest two goals scored in a match in club history (Previous: Two in first 8 minutes: Oct. 9, 2022 at DC (Acosta 6' & Brenner 8') & July 27, 2023 in Leagues Cup vs Chivas (Vazquez 2', 8').

- Evander scored in his fourth-straight match, marking the fourth 4-game goal streak in club history. No player have scored in five straight matches.

- Evander's 5th minute goal was his MLS-leading 8th goal scored outside the box this season. He has scored 16 since the start of 2023, well more than any other player in MLS over that span.

FC CINCINNATI GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati vs Columbus Crew

Date: July 12, 2025

Competition: MLS Regular Season

Venue: TQL Stadium | Cincinnati, Ohio

Attendance: 25,513 (sellout)

Kickoff: 7:40 p.m. ET

Weather: 81 degrees, clear (56 minute weather delay before kickoff)

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT

CIN: 2-0-2

CLB: 2-2-4

CIN - Pavel Bucha (Engel) 1', Evander 5'

CLB - Diego Rossi (Aliyu, Nagbe) 42', Max Arfsten (Chambost) 45'+3, Own Goal - Robinson 59', Taha Habroune 90'+3

LINEUPS

CIN: Roman Celentano, Luca Orellano (Kenji Mboma Dem 82'), Lukas Engel (Brad Smith 87'), Matt Miazga (C), Miles Robinson, DeAndre Yedlin (Alvas Powell 82'), Tah Brian Anunga (Gerardo Valenzuela 61'), Pavel Bucha, Evander, Kei Kamara (Teenage Hadebe 82'), Kévin Denkey

Substitutes not used: Evan Louro, Gilberto Flores, Corey Baird, Stefan Chirila

Head Coach: Pat Noonan

CLB: Patrick Schulte, Max Arfsten (Tristan Brown 90'+7), Yevhen Cheberko, Sean Zawadzki, Steven Moreira, Darlington Nagbe (C), Dylan Chambost (Amar Sejdic 58'), Ibrahim Aliyu, Dániel Gazdag, Diego Rossi, Jacen Russell-Rowe (Taha Habroune 78')

Substitutes not used: Evan Bush, Aziel Jackson, Derrick Jones, Cole Mrowka, Cesar Ruvalcaba

Head Coach: Wilfried Nancy

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/CLB

Shots: 14 / 11

Shots on Goal: 4 / 3

Saves: 0 / 2

Corner Kicks: 5 / 4

Fouls: 9 / 16

Offside: 1 / 1

Possession: 49.5 / 50.5

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

CIN - Tah Brian Anunga (Yellow Card) 18'

CIN - Pavel Bucha (Yellow Card) 45'

CIN - Evander (Yellow Card) 45'+5

CLB - Dylan Chambost (Yellow Card) 53'

CLB - Dániel Gazdag (Yellow Card) 68'

CLB - Jacen Russell-Rowe (Yellow Card) 78'

CIN - Miles Robinson (Yellow Card) 86'

CLB - Taha Habroune (Yellow Card) 90'+5

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Alexis Da Silva

Ast. Referees: Cory Richardson, Ryan Graves

Fourth Official: Jeremy Scheer

VAR: Kevin Stott

AVAR: Robert Schaap







