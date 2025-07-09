FC Cincinnati 2 Hold Atlanta United 2 Scoreless, Earn Two Points in Seventh Shootout Win
July 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
FC Cincinnati 2 News Release
FC Cincinnati 2 and Atlanta United 2 played to a scoreless draw Wednesday night at Fifth Third Stadium in Kennesaw, Georgia. The Orange and Blue earned a seventh shootout win of the year to take an extra point from the match and remain perfect from the spot across MLS NEXT Pro regular season competition (7-0).
FCC 2 played to their fourth shutout performance of the season and third in the last five matches. Andrei Chirila anchored the backline while Amir Daley saw his first match action of the year in a center back role for the Orange and Blue.
Nathan Crockford picked up his second clean sheet of the year in his fifth start between the sticks and has been in goal for each of the team's last two shutout results. Crockford made three saves on a total of 11 Atlanta shots on the night.
The Orange and Blue converted on four of five attempts from the spot while Atlanta missed in the first and fifth rounds. FC Cincinnati Academy midfielder Ademar Chavez scored on his attempt to help FCC 2 take two points. Chavez played 90 minutes for the first time this season in his seventh appearance of the year.
Carson Locker drew his fifth start of the season and led all FCC 2 players in shots (2) against Atlanta. Brandon Kristel and Benjamin Manfroy, each making their fourth appearances, also contributed offensively, taking one shot each.
FCC 2 are back in action on Sunday, July 13 as the Orange and Blue host Huntsville City FC at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium with kickoff set for 6 p.m. ET. Join the Orange and Blue for Hometown Heroes Night with family friendly activities and a halftime ceremony honoring one select local first responder.
Tickets for the match are available through the FC Cincinnati App. The match will also air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT
FC Cincinnati 2 at Atlanta United 2
Date: July 9, 2025
Competition: MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season
Venue: Fifth Third Stadium | Kennesaw, Georgia
Kickoff: 7:34 p.m. ET
Weather: 86 degrees, clear
SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-FT
ATL: 0-0-0
CIN: 0-0-0
ATL - None
CIN - None
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
ATL - Javier Armas (Miss) | Salvatore Mazzaferro (Goal)| Rodrigo Neri (Goal) | Dominik Chong Qui (Goal) | Kaiden Moore (Miss)
CIN - Tega Ikoba (Goal) | Peter Mangione (Goal) | Ademar Chavez (Goal) | Noah Adnan (Miss) | Amir Daley (Goal)
LINEUPS
ATL: Jayden Hibbert, Noah Cobb (Kaiden Moore 46'), Salvatore Mazzaferro, Ronan Wynne, Dominik Chong Qui, Cooper Sanchez (Adyn Torres 76'), Javier Armas (C), Nykolas Sessock, Moises Tablante (Ryan Carmichael 68'), Cayman Togashi (Patrick Weah 78'), Luke Brennan (Rodrigo Neri 46')
Substitutes not used: Jonathan Ransom, Ashton Gordon, Toto Majub, Braden Dunham
Head Coach: Steve Cooke
CIN: Nathan Crockford, Noah Adnan, Andrei Chirila, Amir Daley (C), Yorkaeff Caicedo, Peter Mangione, Carson Locker (Benjamin Manfroy 67'), Dilan Hurtado, Ben Augee (Brandon Kristel 78'), Tega Ikoba, Ademar Chavez
Substitutes not used: Luke Broz, Will Kuisel, Ali Sakr, Connor Stout, Jared Cardenas
Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall
STATS SUMMARY: ATL/CIN
Shots: 11 / 7
Shots on Goal: 3 / 2
Saves: 1 / 3
Corner Kicks: 4 / 2
Fouls: 13 / 16
Offside: 1 / 2
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
CIN - Dilan Hurtado (Yellow Card) 21'
CIN - Yorkaeff Caicedo (Yellow Card) 45'+1
CIN - Benjamin Manfroy (Yellow Card) 72'
ATL - Cooper Sanchez (Yellow Card) 73'
CIN - Andrei Chirila (Yellow Card) 86'
CIN - Yorkaeff Caicedo (Red Card) 90'+3
OFFICIALS
Referee: Shawn Tehini
Ast. Referees: Ben Rigel, Jonathan Smith
Fourth Official: Paige Bell
