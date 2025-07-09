Carolina Core FC Earns Two Points After Defeating Crown Legacy FC in PK Shootout

July 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Carolina Core FC News Release







Matthews, NC - Carolina Core FC kept a clean sheet en route to earning an extra point in a penalty kick shootout victory against Crown Legacy FC on the road.

Super Sutton Saves

In a tightly contested match, Carolina Core FC was led by goalkeeper Alex Sutton, who made two saves in regulation and a critical save during the team's penalty kick shootout victory. Sutton and the defense earned their fourth clean sheet of the season against a Crown Legacy side that has scored the eighth most goals in the Eastern Conference this year. Led by Sutton, tonight's penalty kick shootout victory marks the third of the season for Carolina Core FC.

Back to Winning Ways

After entering the game on a three-game losing streak, Carolina Core FC's penalty kick shootout was a welcomed sight for The Foxes. In addition to the extra point, The Foxes earned their fourth clean sheet of the season and first since an early June matchup with Orlando City B. Wednesday night's result moves CCFC up a spot into 12th place in the Eastern Conference, only three points out of a highly coveted playoff spot.

Lundeen Makes First CCFC Appearance

CCFC midfielder Corey Lundeen made his first appearance for the club in Wednesday night's penalty kick shootout victory over Crown Legacy FC. Lundeen entered the game in the 79th minute and played a key part in controlling the game and helping CCFC keep a clean sheet. The 24-year-old midfielder completed three passes and drew two fouls in just eleven minutes of play.

Lineups

Carolina Core FC - Alex Sutton; Derek Cuevas, Kai Thomas, Ibrahim Covi, Daniel Chica, Jathan Juarez (Zion Scarlett - 79'); Alenga Charles (Drake Hadeed - 90'+1'), Facundo Canete; Johnny Bazaes (Corey Lundeen - 79'), Jacob Evans; Glory Nzingo.

Substitutes not used - Aryeh Miller, Andrew Pannenberg, David "Pachi" Polanco, Josuha Rodriguez, Juan Pablo Rodriguez, Anthony Sumo Jr.

Crown Legacy FC - Nick Holliday; Mikah Thomas (Daniel Moore - 63'), Wyatt Holt, Assane Ouedraogo, Jack Neeley (Yves Tcheuyap - 46'); Nimfasha Berchimas, Baye Coulibaly, Erik Pena Boardman (Andrej Subotic - 55'), Emmanuel Uchegbu (Brian Romero - 77'); Adrian Mendoza, Dylan Sing (Leo Bartolovic - 77').

Substitutes not used - Landon Alepa, Magic Smalls, Simon Tonidandel, Isaac Walker.

Next Game

Carolina Core FC continues its short road stint by traveling to face Orlando City B on Sunday, July 13th, at 7:00 p.m. The match will be livestreamed on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

2025 MLS NEXT Pro

Carolina Core FC vs Crown Legacy FC

July 9th, 2025 - Mecklenburg County Sportsplex (Matthews, North Carolina)

Carolina Core FC record: 3-6-7 (19 points - 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Crown Legacy FC record: 3-5-8 (20 points - 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Misconduct Summary:

CCFC: Daniel Chica (caution) - 29'

CCFC: Facundo Canete (caution) - 37'

CCFC: Ibrahim Covi (caution) - 40'

CLFC: Erik Peña Boardman (caution) - 40'

CCFC: Jonathan Bazaes (caution) - 41'

CLFC: Baye Coulibaly (caution) - 54'

CLFC: Nimfasha Berchimas (caution) - 70'

CCFC: Glory Nzingo (caution) - 72'

Referee: Johnathan Luk

Assistant Referees: Joshua Belk, Ariel Raban

Fourth Official: Josh Lampkins

Weather: Cloudy, 81 degrees.

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.