FC Cincinnati 2 Host Huntsville City FC Sunday Night at Scudamore Field

July 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 will host Huntsville City FC on Sunday, July 13 at 6 p.m. ET at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium for Hometown Heroes Night. Cincinnati and Huntsville will play the first and only meeting of the season this weekend. Tickets for the match are available and can be claimed through the FC Cincinnati App.

The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

FC CINCINNATI 2 vs HUNTSVILLE CITY FC - SUNDAY, JULY 13, 2025 - 6 P.M. ET - SCUDAMORE FIELD AT NKU SOCCER STADIUM

FC CINCINNATI 2/MATCHUP NOTES

Six unbeaten - On Wednesday night, FCC 2 extended their current unbeaten run to six matches with a scoreless draw, and shootout win, against Atlanta United 2. The Orange and Blue are 1-0-5 over their last six matches and haven't seen defeat since June 3.

The six matches unbeaten tie a club record which was set last season from June 6 through July 14.

Kings of the shootout - FCC 2 played in their seventh shootout of the year Wednesday night when they ousted Atlanta 4-3. The Orange and Blue have won all seven of those shootouts and are one of four teams that have yet to not earn an extra point when advancing to kicks from the spot. Those teams that remain perfect from the spot - St. Louis CITY2, Tacoma Defiance and Vancouver Whitecaps 2 - have no more than three attempts for the extra point.

Chattanooga FC and Ventura County FC hold the record for the most shootout wins (8) in a single season (2024).

Defensive strength - The Orange and Blue are beginning to find their form defensively after holding Atlanta scoreless for the second time this season. FCC 2 now have four shutout performances on the year with three of those coming over the course of the last five matches.

One of the best defensive teams in the league in 2024, FCC 2 produced seven shutouts through 28 matches. The Orange and Blue's four shutouts through 16 minutes puts the club on pace to match last year's total.

Scouting Huntsville City FC

Record: 6-3-5 (26 points)

Standings: 5th, Eastern Conference

Last Three: 2-1 win at New York Red Bulls II | 3-3 draw - SOL - vs Crown Legacy FC | 1-0 win at Atlanta United 2

Head Coach: Chris O'Neal

Leading Scorer: 7 - Christian Koffi

Huntsville City FC are enjoying their best season in MLS NEXT Pro since joining the league back in 2023. Huntsville sit 5th in the Eastern Conference on 26 points with a record of 6-3-5 and are averaging 1.86 points per match. Huntsville are unbeaten over the last three with two wins, one of which coming against conference leaders New York Red Bulls II.

Christopher Koffi has been one of the league's best offseason signings, joining Huntsville from Chicago Fire FC II back in February. After scoring two goals for Chicago in 2024, Koffi has taken his attacking game to the next level registering seven goals in just 11 appearances. Koffi's seven goals have the midfielder in the top 10 of the Golden Boot race at the halfway point of the season.

Alan Carleton and Gunnar Studenhofft support Koffi in the attack but are capable goal scorers in their own right. Carleton and Studenhofft each have five goals on the year and found the back of the net in the last match against New York Red Bulls II. Carleton also has five assists and leads the team in goal contributions at 10.

Huntsville combines a dangerous attack with an equally strong defense, as the team holds a plus 12 goal differential which is second best only behind Philadelphia Union II. Huntsville has also been strong on the road where the club holds a 4-1-2 record and has won three straight away matches.







