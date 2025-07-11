Match Preview: Chattanooga FC at Philadelphia Union II

July 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC midfielder Daniel Mangarov with possession

(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga FC will look to continue July with its second match of the month and will aim to get back in the win column against Philadelphia Union II at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. on Sunday afternoon.

Head Coach Chris Nugent's side is coming into Sunday's matchup following a narrow 1-0 loss at home to Chicago Fire FC II on July 5.

The two clubs last met earlier this season on May 3 in a goalless draw, with Philadelphia coming out on top 9-8 in a marathon shootout for the extra point.

What they said

Nugent previewed how the club is preparing for Sunday's match and spoke about how playing against other competitive teams can become a numbers game.

"There's always specifics in terms of tactical decisions that we feel will allow us to flourish in our attack and defending," said Nugent. "If we set up like this, we'll be able to nullify that and if we set up like this, we can create here. I think it just comes down to execution in those moments. We always want to try and get some quality shots off early, we saw that in the last game, we had two good chances in the first half that we didn't take and that's just part of it. So the same thing in this game, there are areas we feel that we can be strong and successful and we know where they can be strong and successful. It's about how we stop that and then allow us to have those moments. That's going to be the key to it.

"If you do the right things, getting shots, getting shots on target, you're going to score. We know that both teams can make plays, so it's just a numbers game sometimes. That's why we're not too concerned [about our form] because we are creating chances and now it comes down to that finishing moment. Like we saw earlier in the year, we were a little bit more clinical at times, and maybe we're suffering from that regression to the mean with the numbers. We're creating chances and we'll score, and we've got some very good players that can change games. I think the good thing for us is that by failing and not scoring, at some point that's all going to catch up and swing the other way and we're going to get some good results from it."

Did you know?

Chattanooga FC defender Tate Robertson leads the league in assists (7)

Chattanooga FC goalkeeper Eldin Jakupović and defender Farid Sar-Sar are two of six players across the league who have played every minute this league campaign (1440)

Jakupović is joint top of the league with Adisa De Rosario in clean sheets (5)

