Toronto FC II Edged in Shootout by New York Red Bulls II

July 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II (6W-6L-4T, 22 points) and the visiting New York Red Bulls II (10W-3L-4T, 36 points) played out a hard-fought 2-2 draw on Friday evening, before the visitors claimed the extra point with a 4-3 win in the MLS NEXT Pro shootout at York Lions Stadium.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made six changes to the side that started in Sunday's heavy defeat to Philadelphia Union II for the Friday night showdown against New York Reds Bull II, led by former Toronto FC captain and club legend Michael Bradley. Stefan Kapor, Malik Henry, Patrick McDonald, Micah Chisholm, Antone Bossenberry and Joshua Nugent entered the fray in place of Ythallo, Richard Chukwu, Nathaniel Edwards, Lucas Olguin, Markus Cimermancic and Jahmarie Nolan.

The Young Reds took the lead after a bright start on home soil, as Hassan Ayari collected a pass from Micah Chisholm and curled a shot past Red Bulls II goalkeeper Aidan Stokes from just outside of the box.

The 18th minute strike marked the Tunisian attacker's team-leading fifth goal of the campaign and Chisholm's first assist for TFC II.

The hosts doubled their first-half advantage when Antone Bossenberry found Malik Henry in space, whose low cross was poked home by Joshua Nugent.

The 36th minute strike marked the TFC Academy product's first goal for the Young Reds and Henry's team-leading fifth assist of the season.

Eleven minutes into the restart, TFC II were reduced to 10 men when Marko Stojadinovic was shown a straight red card for a foul on Red Bulls' Aiden Jarvis in the 56th minute.

New York Red Bulls pulled one back when Rafael Mosquera fired home from close-range in the 73rd minute.

The visitors snatched an equalizer deep into stoppage time when substitute Tanner Rosborough headed home Rafael Mosquera's 96th minute corner.

With the two sides level at the final whistle, the two Eastern Conference rivals went into an MLS NEXT Pro shootout, where conference-leading New York Red Bulls II claimed the extra point in a 4-3 result.

Next up, TFC II hit the road to take on New York City FC II on Wednesday, July 16. Kick-off from Belson Stadium in Queens, New York City is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Hassan Ayari 18' (Micah Chisholm)

TOR - Joshua Nugent 36' (Malik Henry)

RBNY - Rafael Mosquera 73'

RBNY - Tanner Rosborough 90+6' (Rafael Mosquera)

Shootout Summary:

TOR - Patrick McDonald - goal (1:0)

RBNY - Ibrahim Kasule - goal (1:1)

TOR - Michael Sullivan - miss (1:1)

RBNY - Rafael Mosquera - goal (1:2)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards - goal (2:2)

RBNY - Roald Mitchell - goal (2:3)

TOR - Micah Chisholm - miss (2:3)

RBNY - Dennis Nelich - miss (2:3)

TOR - Jahmarie Nolan - goal (3:3)

RBNY - Tanner Rosborough - goal (3:4)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 56' (ejection)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario 61' (caution)

TOR - Micah Chisholm 61' (caution)

RBNY - Jair Collahuazo 61' (caution)

RBNY - Andy Rojas 61' (caution)

RBNY - Ibrahim Kasule 84' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Richard Chukwu 71'); Malik Henry (Nathaniel Edwards 71'), Michael Sullivan (C), Patrick McDonald, Micah Chisholm; Antone Bossenberry (Tim Fortier 80'), Hassan Ayari (Lucas Olguin 71'), Joshua Nugent (Jahmarie Nolan 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Costa Iliadis

NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Aidan Stokes; Steven Sserwadda, Jair Collahuazo, Brooklyn Schwarz (Ibrahim Kasule 62'), Curtis Ofori; Aiden Jarvis (Dennis Nelich 90+2'), Adri Mehmeti (C), Nate Worth; Rafael Mosquera, Andy Rojas (Tanner Rosborough 85'), Mijahir Jiménez (Roald Mitchell 62')

Substitutes Not Used: Austin Causey, Davi Alexandre, Matthew Dos Santos, Dylan Sullivan

MEDIA NOTES

Hassan Ayari scored his team-leading fifth goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Joshua Nugent scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the sixth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2025 season.

Malik Henry recorded his team-leading fifth assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.







