Philadelphia Union II (2) - Toronto FC II (2) Postgame Summary

Published on August 20, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 8-7

SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Antone Bossenberry 3' (Joshua Nugent)

PHI - Kellan LeBlanc 14' (Edward Davis III)

PHI - Jordan Griffin 45' (Cavan Sullivan)

TOR - Michael Sullivan 51' (Antone Bossenberry)

SHOOTOUT SUMMARY

TOR - Patrick McDonald - goal (1:0)

PHI - Stas Korzeniowski - goal (1:1)

TOR - Michael Sullivan - miss (1:1)

PHI - Neil Pierre - miss (1:1)

TOR - Mark Fisher - goal (2:1)

PHI - Markus Anderson - goal (2:2)

TOR - Costa Iliadis - goal (3:2)

PHI - Malik Jakupovic - goal (3:3)

TOR - Hassan Ayari - goal (4:3)

PHI - Willyam Ferreira - goal (4:4)

TOR - Reid Fisher - goal (5:4)

PHI - Jordan Griffin - goal (5:5)

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic - goal (6:5)

PHI - Rafael Uzcátegui - goal (6:6)

TOR - Dékwon Barrow - goal (7:6)

PHI - Leandro Soria - goal (7:7)

TOR - Antone Bossenberry - goal (8:7)

PHI - Nicholas Pariano - miss (8:7)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Dékwon Barrow 90+1' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Philadelphia Union II 10-4-8 29 points

Toronto FC II 9-9-5 33 points

LINEUPS

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Pierce Holbrook; Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcátegui, Neil Pierre, Jordan Griffin; Cavan Sullivan (Willyam Ferreira 81'), Nicholas Pariano (C), Noah Probst (Leandro Soria 71'), Kellan LeBlanc (Stas Korzeniowski 72'); Sal Olivas (Markus Anderson 61'), Edward Davis III (Malik Jakupovic 81')

Substitutes Not Used: Alex Smith, Kaiden Moore, Óscar Benítez Cobo

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Mark Fisher 74'), Richard Chukwu (Patrick McDonald 74'); Nathaniel Edwards (Costa Iliadis 81'), Marko Stojadinovic, Tim Fortier (Lucas Olguin 81'), Antone Bossenberry, Hassan Ayari; Michael Sullivan (C), Joshua Nugent (Dékwon Barrow 64')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Ythallo, Elijah Roche, Jahmarie Nolan

MEDIA NOTES

- TFC Academy product Antone Bossenberry recorded his first assist for Toronto FC II.

Bossenberry recorded multiple goal contributions (one goal, one assist) for the first time in his career with TFC II.







