Timbers2 Midfielder Daniel Nuñez Called up to Mexico U-17s for Friendly Matches

Published on August 20, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PORTLAND, Ore. -  Portland Timbers2 midfielder Daniel Nuñez has been called into the Mexico U-17s Men's National Team for three friendly matches in Czechia in September in preparation for the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, the Mexican Football Federation announced. 

The young El Tri, led by Head Coach Carlos Cariño, will play friendlies against Slovakia U-17s on September 3, against Turkey U-17s on September 5, and against the hosts, Czechia U-17s on September 7.

Nuñez, 16, made his international debut for the Mexico U-17s on September 4, 2024, at just 15 years old against England's U17s. Notably, in February of this year, Nuñez helped Mexico to a first-place finish in Group C of the Concacaf U-17 Qualifiers to secure the Mexico youth squad's place among the 48 countries participating in the FIFA U-17 Men's World Cup in Qatar in November of this year.

A native of Bakersfield, California, Nuñez joined the Timbers Academy in 2023 and signed his first professional contract with Portland Timbers2 on November 25, 2024, becoming the youngest signing in club history at 15 years old. The Timbers Academy product has gone on to make two first-team appearances for Portland, notably making his first-team debut on May 6 in the club's Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Round of 32 victory. With Timbers2, Nuñez has recorded 20 appearances (15 starts) with over 1,200 minutes of action over two seasons, providing three goal contributions (one goal and two assists).

Mexico U-17s Schedule

What When Who Where

Mexico U-17s vs. Slovakia U-17s (International Friendly) Wednesday, Sept. 3, at 7 a.m. (Pacific) Daniel Nuñez (Mexico) Mnichovo Hradiště, Czechia

Mexico U-17s vs. Turkey U-17s (International Friendly) Friday, Sept. 5, at 7 a.m. (Pacific) Daniel Nuñez (Mexico) Radotín, Czechia

Mexico U-17s vs. Czechia U-17s (International Friendly) Sunday, Sept. 7, at 1 a.m. (Pacific) Daniel Nuñez (Mexico) Radotín, Czechia







