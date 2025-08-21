Philadelphia Union II Draw Toronto FC II
Published on August 20, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II played to a 2-2 draw against Toronto FC II on Wednesday night at Subaru Park. Toronto opened the scoring in the 3rd minute with a goal from midfielder Antone Bossenberry. Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc responded with a goal in the 14th minute. Union II pulled ahead in the 45th minute when Academy defender Jordan Griffin found the back of the net. In the 51st minute, Toronto's Michael Sullivan equalized to send the match into a post-regulation shootout where Toronto claimed the extra point.
Philadelphia Union II will remain home at Subaru Park to face New England Revolution II on Sunday, August 24 (3:00 p.m. ET / Apple TV).
Philadelphia Union II 2 (7) - Toronto FC II 2 (8)
Subaru Park (Chester, PA)
Wednesday, August 20, 2025
TODAY'S MATCH INFO
Referee: Marie Durr
Assistant Referees: Justen Lopez, Douglas Clayton
Fourth Official: Nick Karnovsky
Weather: 74 degrees and cloudy.
GOALS/ASSISTS
TOR - Antone Bossenberry (Nugent, Ayari) 3'
PHI - Kellan LeBlanc (Davis, Olivas) 14'
PHI - Jordan Griffin (Sullivan, Olivas) 45'
TOR - Michael Sullivan (Bossenberry, Fortier) 51'
DISCIPLINARY SUMMARY
TOR - Dekwon Barrow (caution) 90+1'
LINEUP
Philadelphia Union II: Pierce Holbrook; Isaiah LeFlore, Rafael Uzcategui, Neil Pierre, Jordan Griffin, Cavan Sullivan (Willyam Ferreira 81'), Nick Pariano, Kellan LeBlanc (Stas Korzeniowski 72'), Noah Probst (Leandro Soria 71'), Sal Olivas (Markus Anderson 61'), Eddy Davis III (Malik Jakupovic 81').
Substitutes not used: Alex Smith; Kaiden Moore, Oscar Benitez.
Toronto FC II: Adisa De Rosario, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Mark Fisher, 74'), Richard Chukwu (Patrick McDonald 74'), Nathaniel Edwards (Constantinos Iliadis 81'), Marko Stojadinovic, Tim Fortier (Lucas Olguin 81'), Antone Bossenberry, Hassan Ayari, Michael Sullivan, Joshua Nugent (Dekwon Barrow 64').
Substitutes not used: Shafique Wilson, Ythallo Olivera, Elijah Roche, Jahmarie Nolan.
TEAM NOTES
Academy defender Jordan Griffin scored his first MLS NEXT Pro goal.
Midfielder Kellan LeBlanc secured his second goal in his last four MLS NEXT Pro appearances.
Homegrown forward Eddy Davis III earned his 14th MLS NEXT Pro start and fifth assist this season.
