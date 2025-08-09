Toronto FC Sign Malik Henry from Toronto FC II

August 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC announced today that the club has signed midfielder Malik Henry to a Major League Soccer (MLS) contract through 2025 with club options for 2026 and 2027.

"We are happy to promote Malik to the First Team for the remainder of the 2025 season," said Toronto FC General Manager Jason Hernandez. "He has been a top performer for our MLS NEXT Pro team this season and continues to grow with each opportunity given in our senior team environment. We look forward to his continued work and growth within our system."

Henry, 23, recently signed three short-term agreements with Toronto FC and made two appearances with the First Team including his Major League Soccer debut against New York Red Bulls on June 25, 2025. He originally signed his first professional contract with Toronto FC II on March 4, 2025, and made his club debut for the Young Reds against FC Cincinnati 2 on March 9. The midfielder has recorded a team-leading five assists in 18 appearances (12 starts) for TFC II during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season.

Prior to the Young Reds, Henry was selected 39th overall (second round) by CF Montréal in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft on December 19, 2023. The Hamilton, Ontario native split his collegiate career between University of North Carolina (2020) and the University of Akron (2021-2024). Following three appearances for the Tar Heels as a rookie, he registered two goals and 21 assists in 71 appearances across four seasons with the Zips. At Akron, Henry also earned numerous accolades including Second Team All-Mid-American Conference (2021), All-Ohio (2021, 2023), First Team All-MAC (2022), Second Team All-BIG EAST (2023, 2024), Third Team All-East Region (2023) and First Team All-East Region (2024) honours. Prior to his NCAA career, he spent three years in the Toronto FC Academy, playing across the U-15, U-16, and U-17 age groups, after playing youth soccer with Hamilton United.

Internationally, Henry has represented Canada at the U-15 level, making three appearances and scoring a goal at the 2017 Concacaf U-15 Championship in the United States.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC sign midfielder Malik Henry to an MLS contract through 2025 with club options for 2026 and 2027.

MALIK HENRY

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'6"

Weight: 150 lbs.

Birthdate: July 23, 2002 (Age - 22)

Hometown: Hamilton, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian

Last Club: Toronto FC II







