Koehler Brace Leads Chattanooga FC to Draw and Shootout Win Over Orlando City B

August 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga FC's Daniel Mangarov, Gavin Turner, and Robert Screen on game night

KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Chattanooga FC drew 2-2 with Orlando City B and won the resulting shootout for the extra point (4-2) to secure two crucial points after a wild and chaotic evening in Florida.

Defender Nathan Koehler scored both goals in a match that burst into life in the second half after a goalless opening half.

Koehler uncorked a long-distance shot just 23 seconds into the second half to give the Blues the lead and notch his second league goal of the season.

Orlando City B were then reduced to ten men in the 58th minute when midfielder Bernardo Rhein received his second yellow card. However it would be the visitors who struck next as forward Thalles equalized with a short-distance header in the 77th minute.

Orlando forward Shak Mohammed scored his ninth league goal of the season in the second minute of stoppage time as the hosts thought they scored the winner.

However, Koehler had other ideas as, after intricate and cohesive team build-up play, the former Prescot Cables center-back reacted quickest and struck home an equalizer in the seventh minute of stoppage time to send the match to a shootout for the extra point.

Shootout for the extra point

Chattanooga FC came out on top in the shootout for the extra point (4-2) to tally another crucial point in the Eastern Conference standings.

Robertson scored 1-0

Ellis missed 1-0

Rimpel scored 2-0

Caraballo scored 2-1

Garvanian scored 3-1

Platts missed 3-1

Watson missed 3-1

Mohammed scored 3-2

Sar-Sar scored 4-2

What they said

"Personally it was great to score a brace-I didn't expect that going into it," said Koehler. "It is a bit disappointing not getting the full three points. There's definitely positives to take from it. Hopefully I can keep that scoring form going! We've got to sort out the final ten minutes of matches, but we'll figure it out. You saw the resilience today at the end, so that's a step forward."

"There's mixed emotions," said Head Coach Chris Nugent. "Overall, the two points is huge. To come on the road against a difficult opponent-we almost came away with nothing-so to turn around and be resilient is a huge positive. Two points is big as we need to pick up as many points as we can to separate ourselves and push us in the playoff fight, so overall it's pleasing."

Up next

The team will travel to High Point, North Carolina to face fellow independent club Carolina Core FC on Saturday, August 16 with kick-off set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Box Score

Orlando City B (7W-10L-4D, 27 pts.) - Chattanooga FC (8W-6L-7D, 35 pts.)

Osceola Heritage Park | Kissimmee, Fla.

Final score:

ORL: 2

CFC: 2

CFC wins shootout for extra point 4-2

Scoring summary:

46': Koehler - CFC

77': Thalles - ORL

90'+2': Mohammed - ORL

90'+7': Koehler - CFC

Stats (ORL / CFC):

xG: 1.56 / 2.16

Possession: 64% / 36%

Shots: 11 / 18

Shots on goal: 5 / 4

Blocked shots: 4 / 8

Total passes: 480 / 287

Passing accuracy percentage: 88.3 / 81.9

Corners: 1 / 11

Total crosses: 3 / 4

Offsides: 2 / 4

Goalkeeper saves: 1 / 3

Clearances: 10 / 4

Fouls: 9 / 17

Discipline:

15' - CFC, Keegan Ancelin (Caution)

55' - CFC, Jalen James (Caution)

56' - ORL, Bernardo Rhein (Caution)

58' - ORL, Bernardo Rhein (Caution followed by dismissal)

60' - ORL, Riyon Tori (Caution)

80' - CFC, Steeve Louis Jean (Caution)

89' - ORL, Gustavo Caraballo (Caution)

Line-ups:

ORL starters: Carlos Mercado (C), Tahir Reid-Brown (Hayden Sargis 89'), Shawn Platts, Thomas Williams, Riyon Tori, Colin Guske (Dylan Judelson 68'), Bernardo Rhein, Justin Ellis, Shak Mohammed, Favian Loyola (Gustavo Caraballo 68'), Thalles

Substitutes not used: Tristan Himes, Noah Levis, Pedro Cruz, Noham Abdellaoui, Justin Hylton, Dyson Clapier

Head Coach: Manuel Goldberg

CFC starters: Eldin Jakupović, Milo Garvanian, Nathan Koehler, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Tate Robertson, Nick Mendonca (Steeve Louis Jean 67'), Callum Watson, Gavin Turner (Xavier Rimpel 79'), Daniel Mangarov (Darwin Ortiz 89'), Markus Naglestad (Colin Thomas 67', Logan Brown 90'+9'), Keegan Ancelin (Jalen James 46')

Substitutes not used: Michael Barrueta

Head Coach: Chris Nugent

