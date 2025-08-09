Timbers2 Face Ventura County FC in Southern California

August 9, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Timbers2 travel to California Saturday as they take on Ventura County FC. Kickoff is 7pm PT.

How to watch

Watch Sunday's match live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Storyline

Timbers2 (6-9-4, 24pts) played a special match last week in Eugene, Ore. but lost 2-1 to Real Monarch SLC. Blake Pope scored his first goal of the 2025 campaign off a penalty kick attempt. It also marked the first regulation penalty-kick goal this season for T2. Noah Santos started the match for T2 just 24 hours after making his first team debut for the Timbers at Providence Park in Leagues Cup play the night earlier.

Ventura County FC (10-5-4, 35pts) most recently defeated the Tacoma Defiance last week in a 6-4 goal fest. The match featured a hat trick from former Orlando City 2024 MLS SuperDraft first round draft pick Jeorgio Koceviski.

Saturday marks the third and final matchup between the Portland and Ventura with the visiting team having earned a 3-2 win in each of the previous contests.







