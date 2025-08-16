Toronto FC II Blanks FC Cincinnati 2, 1-0

Published on August 15, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (9W-9L-4T, 31 points) returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 victory against FC Cincinnati 2 (5W-9L-7T, 29 points) at York Lions Stadium on Friday evening.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes to last Friday's starting lineup with Shafique Wilson, Richard Chukwu, Antone Bossenberry, Patrick McDonald and Joshua Nugent making way for Adisa De Rosario, Stefan Kapor, Lucas Olguin, Michael Sullivan and Jahmarie Nolan.

The Young Reds carved out the best chances of a quiet first half late on, when Jahmarie Nolan rattled the post and Ythallo blazed a powerful strike off the crossbar from close range, leaving Toronto narrowly denied and the sides level at the interval.

FC Cincinnati 2 nearly broke the deadlock three minutes into the restart, when Andrei Chirilă unleashed a powerful left-footed strike from distance that struck the post.

Ten minutes later, the hosts took the lead when Marko Stojadinovic's incisive pass found Nathaniel Edwards in space on the right flank, whose low cross was directed into the net by Cincinnati defender Noah Adnan.

TFC II came within inches of doubling their advantage soon after, only for Nathaniel Edward's side-footed attempt from Hassan Ayari's low cross to hit the side-netting in the 67th minute.

Canadian forward Dékwon Barrow then made a long-awaited return from injury in the 68th minute, replacing Jahmarie Nolan up top to mark his first club appearance since May 15 against New York City FC II.

The visitors piled on the pressure in search of a late equalizer, but Toronto goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario produced a crucial save late on to preserve his sixth clean sheet of the campaign and secure all three points on home turf..

TFC II hit the road next to take on Philadelphia Union II on Wednesday, August 20. Kick-off from Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch globally on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

TOR - Noah Adnan 58' (own goal)

Misconduct Summary:

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 53' (caution)

CIN - Andrei Chirilă 55' (caution)

CIN - Tega Ikoba 64' (caution)

CIN - Yamir Uculmana 78' (caution)

Lineups:

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario, Reid Fisher, Ythallo (Micah Chisholm 71'), Stefan Kapor (Richard Chukwu 84'); Nathaniel Edwards, Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Tim Fortier 46'), Markus Cimermancic (Antone Bossenberry 46'), Hassan Ayari; Michael Sullivan (C), Jahmarie Nolan (Dékwon Barrow 68')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Patrick McDonald, Costa Iliadis, Joshua Nugent

FC CINCINNATI 2 - Nathan Crockford; Noah Adnan (Jaylen Lester 83'), Andrei Chirilă, Brian Schaefer, Dilan Hurtado (William Kuisel 61'); Amir Daley (C), Peter Mangione (Ben Augee 83'), Yamir Uculmana, Carson Locker (Monsuru Opeyemi 61'); Andrés Dávila, Tega Ikoba (Jared Cardenas 78')

Substitutes Not Used: Slade Hall, Yorkaeff Caicedo







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.