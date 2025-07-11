Toronto FC II (2) - New York Red Bulls II (2) Postgame Summary
July 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Toronto FC II News Release
New York Red Bulls II gain the extra point after winning the penalty shootout by a score of 4-3
SCORING SUMMARY
TOR - Hassan Ayari 18' (Micah Chisholm)
TOR - Joshua Nugent 36' (Malik Henry)
RBNY - Rafael Mosquera 73'
RBNY - Tanner Rosborough 90+6' (Rafael Mosquera)
SHOOTOUT SUMMARY
TOR - Patrick McDonald - goal (1:0)
RBNY - Ibrahim Kasule - goal (1:1)
TOR - Michael Sullivan - miss (1:1)
RBNY - Rafael Mosquera - goal (1:2)
TOR - Nathaniel Edwards - goal (2:2)
RBNY - Roald Mitchell - goal (2:3)
TOR - Micah Chisholm - miss (2:3)
RBNY - Dennis Nelich - miss (2:3)
TOR - Jahmarie Nolan - goal (3:3)
RBNY - Tanner Rosborough - goal (3:4)
MISCONDUCT SUMMARY
TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 56' (ejection)
TOR - Adisa De Rosario 61' (caution)
TOR - Micah Chisholm 61' (caution)
RBNY - Jair Collahuazo 61' (caution)
RBNY - Andy Rojas 61' (caution)
RBNY - Ibrahim Kasule 84' (caution)
MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)
Toronto FC II 6-6-4 22 points
New York Red Bulls II 10-3-4 36 points
LINEUPS
TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Richard Chukwu 71'); Malik Henry (Nathaniel Edwards 71'), Michael Sullivan (C), Patrick McDonald, Micah Chisholm; Antone Bossenberry (Tim Fortier 80'), Hassan Ayari (Lucas Olguin 71'), Joshua Nugent (Jahmarie Nolan 84')
Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Pablo Patrick-Galvez, Costa Iliadis
NEW YORK RED BULLS II - Aidan Stokes; Steven Sserwadda, Jair Collahuazo, Brooklyn Schwarz (Ibrahim Kasule 62'), Curtis Ofori; Aiden Jarvis (Dennis Nelich 90+2'), Adri Mehmeti (C), Nate Worth; Rafael Mosquera, Andy Rojas (Tanner Rosborough 85'), Mijahir Jiménez (Roald Mitchell 62')
Substitutes Not Used: Austin Causey, Davi Alexandre, Matthew Dos Santos, Dylan Sullivan
MEDIA NOTES
Hassan Ayari scored his team-leading fifth goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.
Joshua Nugent scored his first goal for Toronto FC II, becoming the sixth different player to open his account for the Young Reds during the 2025 season.
- Malik Henry recorded his team-leading fifth assist of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.
