Philadelphia Union II Announce Schedule Change
July 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Philadelphia Union II News Release
CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II announced today that their home match against FC Cincinnati 2, originally scheduled for 3:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, August 3, will now kick off at 6:00 p.m. ET. The match at Subaru Park will be broadcast on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.
