Philadelphia Union II Acquire Defender Kaiden Moore on Loan Through 2025 Season

Published on August 18, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Philadelphia Union II News Release







CHESTER, Pa. - Philadelphia Union II today announced that the club has acquired defender Kaiden Moore on loan from Atlanta United 2 through the remainder of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Moore joined Atlanta's United's Academy in 2022 and contributed to the U-16 Academy team that won the 2023 MLS NEXT Cup Championship, before signing with Atlanta United 2 on July 26, 2024. He marked his professional debut earlier that season against Philadelphia Union II. In two seasons with Atlanta United 2, Moore made 23 appearances (17 starts), scoring one goal and touting an 89.5 passing percentage and a 66.7 aerial duel win rate.

"Kaiden is a promising young center back who has already shown an adept ability to read the game and distribute the ball under pressure," said Ryan Richter, Head Coach, Philadelphia Union II. "We're looking forward to integrating him into our group and believe his skill set can play a role in our push during the second half of the season."

Probst joins Union II from FC St. Gallen in Switzerland, where he made 26 appearances during the 2024-25 campaign. Prior to joining St. Gallen in January 2024, Probst spent two seasons at FC Solothurn, where he made 68 appearances, scoring eight goals and adding two assists. He also featured for FC Concordia Basel/FC Solothurn U17, tallying 2 goals in 23 matches. Over the course of his young career, Probst has totaled 119 club appearances, with 10 goals and two assists.

TRANSACTION: Philadelphia Union II acquire defender Kaiden Moore on loan from Atlanta United 2 through the remainder of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Name: Kaiden Moore

Position: Defender

Born: May 11, 2007

Birthplace: Macon, Georgia

Citizenship: United States







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.