Real Monarchs Fall 1-0 at Home to LAFC 2

August 18, 2025

SANDY, Utah - Real Monarchs (7-6-7, 32 pts, 5th West) were narrowly defeated by LAFC 2 (7-11-3, 26 pts, 12th West) by a 1-0 scoreline at America First Field.

Real Monarchs head coach Mark Lowry made three changes to his starting lineup for tonight's match, following last week's dominant 4-0 road victory over Houston Dynamo 2. Midfielders Liam O'Gara and Omar Marquez, along with forward Brayan Sandoval, were reintroduced to the starting XI in place of Luca Moisa, Griffin Dillon, and Tyler Wolff. Up front, 20-year-old striker Marcos Zambrano earned his third consecutive start, looking to build on the momentum from his two-goal performance last week.

Real Monarchs conceded the opening goal in the 25th minute, as a well-struck effort from outside the 18-yard box curled into the far post, leaving Mackay with no chance. Despite efforts to respond- highlighted by a right-footed curling shot from Sandoval that sailed just over the crossbar in the 44th minute- the Monarchs went into the halftime break trailing, with the visitors holding a 1-0 lead.

The Monarchs came out aggressive in the second half, breaking in behind LAFC 2's defense multiple times and creating several crosses and scoring opportunities, but were unable to convert any into a goal.

Real Monarchs were relentless in their search for an equalizer. In the 79th minute, substitute Owen Anderson delivered a perfectly curved ball in behind LAFC 2's backline to the back post, where Jesús Barea's shot narrowly sailed over the crossbar. The pressure continued just two minutes later, in the 81st minute, when fellow substitute Matthew Bell played a long switch to Aidan Hezarkhani, who took a tame shot on goal from the top of the 18-yard box. Bell remained active in the attack, threading a perfect through ball to a surging Barea, who attempted to round the goalkeeper. However, the keeper managed to get a hand to the ball, disrupting Barea's angle and preventing a clean shot on goal.

Real Monarchs remain at America First Field to host MNUFC2 on Sunday, August 24. Tickets will be available at the door, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 p.m. MT.

SLC 0: 1 LAFC2

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

LAFC2: Tommy Mihalic (Matt Evans) 25' - Off a quick transition, Evans found Mihalic on the left edge of the box. The winger took a composed first touch to set himself before curling a thunderous strike into the top right corner, leaving the Monarchs goalkeeper rooted as Los Angeles FC 2 grabbed the opening goal of the match.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Will Mackay; Kobi Henry, Ruben Mesalles (Maximus Jennings 79'), Gio Calderon (Zack Farnsworth 16'), Tommy Silva; Liam O'Gara (Matthew Bell 79'), Omar Márquez; Jesus Barea ©, Gio Villa (Owen Anderson 70'), Brayan Sandoval (Aiden Hezarkhani 58'); Marcos Zombrano

Subs not used: Trace Alphin, Owen Anderson, Maximus Jennings, Izahi Amparo, Diego Rocio

Los Angeles Football Club 2 (4-3-3): Cabral Carter ©; Sebastian Nava, Christian Diaz, Erick Diaz (Dempsey Resich 77'), Skylar Kaplan (Jude Terry 65'); Adam Saldana, Decarlo Guerra (Adrian Sanders 89'), Matt Evans (James Arteaga 82'); Adrian Wibowo (Kairo Walters 65'), Tommy Mihalic, James Lane (Bryan Moyado 83')

Subs not used: Ethan Scally

Stats Summary: SLC / LAFC

Shots: 11 / 10

Shots on Goal: 2 / 2

Corner Kicks: 7 / 4

Fouls: 16 / 14

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

LAFC2: Skylar Kaplan (Yellow Card - 45+4')

LAFC2: Tommy Mihalic (Yellow Card - 59')

SLC: Omar Márquez (Yellow Card - 82')







