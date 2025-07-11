Sporting KC II Faces The Town FC in Sunday Night Showdown at St. Mary's College

July 11, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro

Sporting Kansas City II faces The Town FC in the two teams' second and final meeting of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro regular season on Sunday, July 13, at St. Mary's Stadium in Moraga, California. The match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV and is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. CT.

The two sides' last meeting came back on May 18 at Children's Mercy Victory Field in Kansas City, Missouri. Neither side could get on the scoreboard as 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Jack Kortkamp kept his first clean sheet of the season alongside SKC II's backline. SKC II outshot their counterparts 20-10 but was unable to find the back of the net.

This season, SKC II's offense has come from seven different goal scorers. Bryan Arellano netted his first SKC II goal against Houston Dynamo 2 in a 1-1 road draw. SKC Academy amateur Carter Derksen scored his first professional goal earlier in the year against MNUFC 2.

Forward Maouloune Goumballe paces the team in assists with three. Last week against Timbers2, he won a penalty kick after fending off his defender before being cleaned out inside the box. Fellow second-year professional forward Medgy Alexandre also has one goal on the campaign.

The aforementioned Kortkamp, who blanked The Town in May, leads all SKC II goalkeepers in games played (seven) and saves (29). He was selected for the 2025 MLS NEXT All-Star Game as a part of MLS All-Star Weekend in Austin, Texas after playing for the SKC Acadmey in the fall of 2024 and joining the U-18s at the 2024 GA Cup.

The Town, led by head coach Dan DeGeer, has picked up a pair of results in their last two matches, winning a shootout against Ventura County before losing one to Tacoma Defiance. Their leading offensive threat is Nonso Adimabua, who has five goals and three assists in 10 starts.

Sporting KC II will be back in Kansas City five days following their tilt with The Town when they take on North Texas SC at Children's Mercy Victory Field on Friday, July 18. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. CT matchup are on sale for $10 on SeatGeek.com, and the match will air on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 15

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: St. Mary's College (Moraga, California)

Watch: MLS Season Pass on Apple TV

