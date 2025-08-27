FC Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls II Match Rescheduled

Published on August 27, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2's match against New York Red Bulls II, originally scheduled for Sunday, September 28 at TQL Stadium, has been rescheduled to Wednesday, October 1 at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium, the club announced today. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

FCC 2's rescheduled match against Red Bulls II comes as a result of FC Cincinnati's rescheduled match against Orlando City SC moving to September 28 at TQL Stadium. Tickets purchased for FCC 2's Family Night at TQL Stadium will be refunded in the coming days. Tickets for October's rescheduled match will be available to claim through the FC Cincinnati App.

The Orange and Blue have earned five points in two previous meetings against Red Bulls II this season. FCC 2 picked up three of those points in a 3-1 win at Scudamore Field in April with Stefan Chirila, Kenji Mboma Dem and Brian Schaefer all finding the back of the net.

FCC 2 are back in action this Sunday, August 31, against Philadelphia Union II at Scudamore Field at 7:30 p.m. ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 27, 2025

FC Cincinnati 2, New York Red Bulls II Match Rescheduled - FC Cincinnati 2

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.