Kevin Kelsy Called up to Venezuelan National Team for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Published on August 27, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - Portland Timbers forward Kevin Kelsy has been called into the Venezuelan Men's National Team for a pair of 2026 World Cup qualifying matches in the September FIFA international period, the Venezuelan Football Federation announced today.

Venezuela will play the first of two matches against Argentina on September 4 at Estadio Monumental in Buenos Aires. Then, Kelsy and La Vinotinto will host Colombia on September 9 at Estadio Monumental de Maturín in Venezuela.

This marks Kelsy's second call up to the senior national team, although he has yet to debut for Venezuela. Kelsy has made 16 appearances for Venezuela's U23 and U20 sides, registering four goals at the youth level. His most recent goal for Venezuela's U23s came as the game-tying goal in the 100th minute of a 2-2 draw against Argentina's U23s on February 5, 2024. This season, Kelsy leads the Timbers in regular season goals (7) and goals across all competitions (9).

WHAT WHEN WHO WHERE

Venezuela vs. Argentina

(World Cup Qualifier) September 4

4:30 p.m. (Pacific) Kevin Kelsy

(Venezuela) Estadio Monumental, Buenos Aires, Argentina

Venezuela vs. Colombia

(World Cup Qualifier) September 9

4:30 p.m. (Pacific) Kevin Kelsy

(Venezuela) Estadio Monumental de Maturín, Maturín, Venezuela







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 27, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.