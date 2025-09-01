Timbers2 Drop 4-1 Result against Whitecaps FC 2

Published on September 1, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Portland Timbers 2 News Release







BURNABY, B.C., - Timbers2 dropped a 4-1 result against Whitecaps FC 2 at Swangard Stadium, in Burnaby, British Columbia on Sunday evening. Gage Guerra scored Timbers2's lone goal off a penalty-kick in the 67th minute. With just five matches left in the season, Timbers2 travel to face The Town FC on Saturday, September 6, at St. Mary's College.

Goal-Scoring Plays

VAN - Ryan Elloumi (Jackson Castro), 18th minute: Jackson Castro curled a long ball inside the box to Ryan Elloumi, who took a touch and slotted a shot into the net.

VAN - Nelson Pierre (Ryan Elloumi), 36th minute: Ryan Elloumi ran down the right side of the box before squaring the ball to Nelson Pierre, who finished it into the back of the goal.

VAN - Jackson Castro (penalty kick), 45+1: Whitecaps FC 2 earned a penalty kick and Jackson Castro converted it into the lower left corner of the goal.

VAN - Cyprian Kachwele (Carson Rassak), 63rd minute: Carson Rassak passed the ball up to Cyprian Kachwele as he made a run up the right side. Kachwele took a touch into the box and fired a shot into the far post netting.

POR - Gage Guerra (penalty kick), 67th minute: Gage Guerra converted a penalty-kick attempt into the bottom right corner of the goal.

Notes

Gage Guerra scored his team-leading ninth goal of the season.

Guerra leads T2 in goal contributions with 13 (9G, 4A).

T2 have five matches left in the 2025 regular season.

Two of the final five matches will be played at Providence Park on Sept. 14 and Oct. 5.

Next Game

Next up, Timbers2 travel to face The Town FC on Saturday, September 6, at St. Mary's College. Kickoff is scheduled for 5pm PT and will be broadcast live on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app.

Timbers2 (7-11-5, 28pts) vs. Whitecaps FC 2 (9-10-4, 34pts)

August 31, 2025 - Swangard Stadium (Burnaby, B.C.)

Scoring Summary:

VAN: Elloumi (Castro), 18

VAN: Pierre (Elloumi), 36

VAN: Castro (penalty kick), 45+1

VAN: Kachwele (Rassak), 63

POR: Guerra (penalty kick), 67

Misconduct Summary:

POR: Jura (caution), 39

VAN: Vellios (caution), 42

POR: Marquinhos (caution), 45+1

POR: E. Izoita (caution), 68

VAN: Clark (caution), 69

POR: Marquinhos (caution, ejection), 72

POR: Johnston (caution), 77

Lineups:

POR: GK Burns, D Jura (VanVoorhis, 55), D Pope, D Ondo, D Johnston, M Marquinhos, M Enriquez (White, 77), M Moreno (E. Izoita, 55), M Bunbury (Gallardo, 80), M Santos, F Guerra

Substitutes Not Used: GK Lamb, D Bamford, M J. Izoita

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Guerra, Pope, 2); SHOTS ON GOAL: 3 (Guerra, 2); FOULS: 17 (four players tied, 2); OFFSIDES: 0; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 5

VAN: GK Boehmer, D Vellios (Russo, 46), D Schonlau (Pelayo, 34), D O'Neill, D Djordjevic, M Rassak, M Badwal, M Castro, M Pierre © (Brown, 84), M Elloumi, F Kachwele (Sewell, 85)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Francoeur

TOTAL SHOTS: 14 (Kachwele, 4); SHOTS ON GOAL: 9 (Kachwele and Badwal, 3); FOULS: 16 (Djordjevic, 4); OFFSIDES: 2; CORNER KICKS: 6; SAVES: 2

Referee: Nicolas Melita

Assistant Referees: Vasyl Dzikh, Chris Harrop

Fourth Official: Mo Mohseni

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial.







