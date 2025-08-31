Timbers Battle to 1-1 Draw Against Minnesota United FC on the Road

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - The Portland Timbers (10-9-9, 39pts) battled to a 1-1 draw against Minnesota United FC (14-6-9, 51pts) at Allianz Field on Saturday night. Following a scoreless first half, the Timbers took the lead in the 79th minute after Antony forced an own goal off Minnesota, however the hosts found the eventual equalizer in the 85th minute. The result marks a second-straight result for Portland against the top two teams in the Western Conference (San Diego, Minnesota).

Notables on the Night

Portland registered its eighth result away from home (W4, D4), tallying back-to-back road results. The two-straight away results come against the top two teams in the Western Conference, including last weekend's scoreless draw at San Diego FC. Goalkeeper James Pantemis made his 14th start of the season and recorded five saves in the match. Portland's score came via a Minnesota own goal, marking just the third opponent-scored Timbers goal in 2025. Notably, all three own goals received have come on the road for Portland.

Goal-Scoring Plays

POR - Own Goal (Nicolás Romero), 79th minute: Antony's shot from just outside the six-yard box forced Minnesota's goalkeeper to make a save. The loose ball was tapped into goal by Minnesota United FC defender Nicolás Romero for the own goal.

MIN - Robin Lod (Wil Trapp), 85th minute: After receiving a long pass over the middle, Robin Lod controlled the ball and scored form inside the box into the right of goal.

Notes

There are six matches to go in the 2025 season following the September FIFA international period. Portland will travel for three and host three matches as they close the season. Up next, Timbers return to Providence Park to host the New York Red Bulls on September 13.

Next Game

Next up, the Timbers will return to Providence Park on September 13 to host the New York Red Bulls following the September FIFA international period. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. (Pacific) on MLS Season Pass on the Apple TV app in English and Spanish with local radio broadcasts on 750 The Game (English) and La GranD 1150AM/93.5 FM (Spanish).

Portland Timbers (10-9-9, 39pts) vs. Minnesota United FC (14-6-9, 51pts)

August 30, 2025 - Allianz Field (St. Paul, Minn.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

Portland Timbers 0 1 1

Minnesota United FC 0 1 1

Scoring Summary:

POR: Own Goal (Romero), 79

MIN: Lod (Trapp), 85

Misconduct Summary:

MIN: Rosales (caution), 33

MIN: Gressel (caution), 78

MIN: Pereyra (caution), 90+3

Lineups:

POR: GK Pantemis, D Fory, D Zuparic, D Surman Š, D Mosquera (E. Miller, 83), M Antony, M Ayala, M Carballo (Chara, 43), F Rojas (Da Costa, 61), F Kelsy (Mora, 61), F Velde (Smith, 83)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Crépeau, D K. Miller, D Paredes

TOTAL SHOTS: 18 (Velde, 5); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Rojas, 3); FOULS: 7 (Rojas, Chara, 2); OFFSIDES: 1; CORNER KICKS: 6, SAVES: 5

MIN: GK St. Clair, D Romero, D Markanich, D Boxall Š, D Hlongwane, D Diaz (Harvey, 61), M Rosales (Gressel, 61), M Lod, M Trapp, M Pereyra, F Yeboah (Dieng, 77)

Substitutes Not Used: GK Smir, D Duggan, M Taylor, M Gene, M Chandler

TOTAL SHOTS: 10 (Lod, 3); SHOTS ON GOAL: 6 (Lod, 3); FOULS: 13 (Romero, 3); OFFSIDES: 3; CORNER KICKS: 4; SAVES: 6

Referee: Jair Marrufo

Assistant Referees: Corey Rockwell, Adam Wienckowski

Fourth Official: Cristian Campo Hernandez

VAR: Diana Younes Marrakchi

Attendance: 19,169

