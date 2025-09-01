Real Monarchs Defeat Tacoma Defiance 3-0 at Home

Published on September 1, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Monarchs (9-6-8, 39 pts, 4th West) recorded a clean sheet and got goals from three different scorers en route to defeating Tacoma Defiance (7-11-4, 27 pts, 13th West) 3-0 at Zions Bank Stadium.

Real Monarchs head coach Mark Lowry made five changes to the starting lineup from Wednesday's midweek match. On the defensive end, Luis Rivera and Maximus Jennings came in for Kobi Henry and Tommy Silva. In the attack, Brayan Sandoval and Owen Anderson replaced Jesus Barea and Aiden Hezarkhani. The final adjustment came in goal, with Trace Alphin stepping in for Will Mackay.

The Monarchs opened the scoring in the 33rd minute through Sandoval, whose right-footed rocket curled into the top right corner. Following a corner that drifted to the far sideline, Jennings was first to react, picking up the ball and threading a well-timed through pass to a surging Luca Moisa. Moisa then delivered a perfect cutback to Sandoval, who was positioned near the top left corner of the 18-yard box.

To start the second half, Real Monarchs made two changes, bringing on Barea and Silva in place of Rivera and Marcos Zambrano. Just two minutes into the second half, Tacoma managed a shot on target, forcing Alphin into a spectacular acrobatic save.

Real Monarchs doubled the lead in the 66th minute through a connection between substitutes Silva and Barea. Silva, isolated 1v1 on the left wing, delivered a perfectly curled lofted ball into the box. Barea timed his run well, peeling away from his defender and powering a header into the top left corner, leaving the goalkeeper with no chance.

Hezarkhani added a third for the Monarchs in the 86th minute. After receiving the ball just outside the left side of the 18-yard box, Hezarkhani cut inside and fired a waist-high shot into the side netting on the left side of the goal, sealing the result and making a definitive closing statement for the Monarchs.

Real Monarchs hit the road to face Sporting KC II on September 6. The Monarchs then return to Zions Bank Stadium on Sunday, September 14, to take on Ventura County. Sunday's home match will be streamed live on MLSNEXTPro.com, with kickoff set for 7:30 p.m. MT.

SLC 3: 0 TAC

GOAL-SCORING SUMMARY:

SLC: Brayan Sandoval (Luca Moisa - 33'): Reverse pass from Moisa into the path of Sandoval, who curved the ball brilliantly into the side netting for the opening goal.

SLC: Jesus Barea (Tommy Silva - 66'): Silva whipped the ball onto the head of Barea, who was on the shoulder of the last defender ready to convert the header goal to double the lead.

SLC: Aiden Hezarkhani (unassisted - 86'): Hezarkhani dibbled into a pocket to create an opportunity for himself to unleash a right footed shot that rippled the side netting.

LINEUPS:

Real Monarchs (4-2-3-1): Trace Alphin; Maximus Jennings, Zack Farnsworth (Izzy Amparo 89'), Ruben Mesalles, Luis Rivera (Tommy Silva 46'); Gio Villa, Luca Moisa, Grillin Dillon ©, Owen Anderson (Matthew Bell 75'), Brayan Sandoval (Aiden Hezarkhani 58'), Marcos Zambrano (Jesus Barea 46')

Subs not used: Lineker Rodrigues, Liam O'Gara, Will Mackay

Tacoma Defiance (4-3-3): Mohammed Shour; Etienne Veillard, Antino Lopez ©, Demian Alvarez, Charlie Gaffney (Birame Diaw 85'); Edson Carli (Omar Hassan 71'), Peter Kingson, Sebastian Gomez, Yu Tsukanome, Rafferty John Pedder (Jackson Anthony Khoury 70'); Charles Dodzi Christian (Leonardo Flores Gonzalez 71')

Subs not used: Daniel Robles, Gallatin Sandnes, Noah Newman

Stats Summary: SLC / TAC

Shots: 7 / 6

Shots on Goal: 5 / 2

Corner Kicks: 2 / 7

Fouls: 5 / 6

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY:

SLC: Maximus Jennings (Yellow Card - 42')

SLC: Griffin Dillon (Yellow Card - 89')

TAC: Birame Diaw (Yellow Card - 90+4')

SLC: Izzy Amparo (Yellow Card - 90+4')







