FC Cincinnati 2 Loan Amir Daley to Birmingham Legion FC

Published on August 19, 2025

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 have loaned defender Amir Daley to Birmingham Legion FC of the USL Championship, the club announced today. The loan will run through the end of the USL Championship season.

Daley, who signed with FCC 2 prior to the start of the 2024 season, made 42 total appearances for the Orange and Blue (41 starts) at the MLS NEXT Pro level and played a key role in FCC 2's first place Eastern Conference finish a season ago. Daley finished that season with five goals and four assists form the back line.

"This is a great opportunity for Amir to test himself in a high-intensity environment" said Jeff Larentowicz, FC Cincinnati's Director of Player Pathway. "He has been a leader and top professional in our group, and we are excited to watch him perform in Birmingham through the rest of the season."

It has been a year of firsts for Daley who made his first-team debut against FC Motagua in the second leg of the opening round of the 2025 Concacaf Champions Cup match at TQL Stadium in February, playing 53 minutes in the contest.

Daley also made his international, senior team debut with Antigua and Barbuda during the country's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches against Cuba and Honduras. Daley started in both matches for The Benna Boys in June and played a full 90 minutes in each match.

TRANSACTION: On Tuesday, August 19, 2025, FC Cincinnati 2 loan defender Amir Daley to Birmingham Legion FC for the remainder of the USL Championship season.







