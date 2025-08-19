Chattanooga Football Club Signs Forward Yuval Cohen

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed former Inter Miami CF Academy forward Yuval Cohen to his first MLS NEXT Pro contract.

Cohen, originally from Las Vegas, Nevada, most recently played for Inter Miami CF II during the past two seasons as an Inter Miami CF Academy player.

Before his time at Inter Miami CF's Academy, Cohen was named the 2021/2022 Gatorade Nevada Boys Soccer Player of the Year during his time at Palo Verde High School. The award recognized recognized athletic excellence as well as high standards of academic achievement and exemplary character demonstrated on and off the field. Cohen led the Palo Verde Panthers to a 22-2-1 record and a Class 5A state championship that season, tallying 41 goals and 14 assists.

Cohen made 32 appearances and 11 starts for Inter Miami CF II over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, scoring nine goals and providing two assists.

"We are all excited to have Yuval with us," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "He is a top prospect and can play multiple positions in the attack. Bringing athletes of his caliber shows a lot of the philosophy and strategy changes we've made this year. And we will keep pushing at CFC to make our impact on the national scene."

"Yuval brings goals and league experience to us," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We've seen first hand the quality Yuval has around box, and he will add to our already competitive front line."

Cohen expressed his excitement upon signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm happy and excited to get started," said Cohen. "I've played here before so I've seen what a great fan base the club has and I'm here to bring the fans what they deserve, which is a championship."

Cohen will wear the number 90 jersey.

PLAYER PROFILE

Name: Yuval Cohen

Pronunciation: You-vahl Co-ehn

Position: Forward

Height: 6-2

Date of Birth: November 11, 2005

Citizenship: USA and Israel

Previous team: Inter Miami CF Academy

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs forward Yuval Cohen.







