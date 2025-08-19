Timbers2 Visits Rapids 2 Wednesday in Colorado

Timbers2 kick off a two-game week Wednesday, with a trip to the Rocky Mountains to face Rapids 2; kickoff is 7 p.m. (Pacific). Watch the match live on YouTube.

It's a busy week for Timbers2, and it starts Wednesday on the road against Rapids 2 at the Univ. of Denver Stadium; kickoff is 7 p.m. (Pacific).

How to watch

Watch Wednesday's match live on MLSNEXTPro.com or YouTube.

The Storyline

With a pair of matches this week, Timbers2 (6-9-5, 25pts) has the opportunity to make up ground in the MLS NEXT Pro playoff race in the Western Conference, just six points back of the playoff line. After Wednesday's visit to Rapids 2, T2 returns home to play host to rival Whitecaps FC 2 on Sunday at Providence Park.

Two of Timbers2's leading scorers Kyle Linhares (7 goals) and Mataeo Bunbury (5 goals) both found the back of the net in a road draw with Ventura County FC on Aug. 9. Goalkeeper Lukas Burns continues to rank among MLS NEXT Pro leaders with 73 saves.

Rapids 2 (11-6-5, 39pts) are on a six-match unbeaten run, going 4-0-2 in that span, to move into third in the West. Forward Mamadou Billo Diop tallied three goals in a recent 4-1 victory against Austin FC II, bringing his season tally to 12 goals and joining the Golden Boot race for MLS NEXT Pro.







