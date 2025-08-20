Colorado Rapids 2 Look to Continue Unbeaten Streak in Home Match against Portland Timbers2

Published on August 19, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 News Release







Colorado Rapids 2 will get set for a midweek match against Portland Timbers2 on Wednesday, August 20. Kickoff at University of Denver Soccer Stadium is set for 8:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Wednesday will be the second and final matchup between these two sides this season, with Rapids 2 looking to put together a similar performance to their first against Portland back in April. Colorado came out on top in the contest at Providence Park by a score of 2-1, with Kimani Stewart-Baynes and Malik Pinto both notching goals to give their side all three points.

As the regular season winds down, Colorado will look to secure their spot as one of the top sides in all of the Western Conference. Currently sitting in third place with 39 points, the club is neck-and-neck with The Town FC for second place, with the two tied in points and The Town only leading in goal differential. On the other end, Portland will attempt to keep their playoff hope alive as they sit six points out of the last spot in the conference in 13th place.

A similar performance from them would extend the current unbeaten streak for Rapids 2, which is now up to five matches thanks to a big victory this past Saturday. Within this streak are impressive results against some of the league's top opponents such as St. Louis CITY2, North Texas SC, and Austin FC II, who are all in playoff positions. In this streak, Rapids 2 have put up a whopping 18 goals, bringing the club up to the third-most in the Western Conference this season.

Leading the charge during this run for Rapids 2 has been forward Mamadou Billo Diop, who has been playing to his top form for the better part of two months. In that span, Diop has brought his season goal tally to 12 in 2025, ranking him as MLS NEXT Pro's third-highest goal scorer this season. The forward has also recorded eight goals in his last four appearances, 10 goals in his last seven appearances, goals in four consecutive matches, and multi-goal games in three of his last four. Most recently for Diop was a three goal and one assist performance against Austin FC II which earned him MLS NEXT Pro Player of the Matchweek honors.

Looking to stop Diop will be a Timbers2 side that is attempting to find some consistency as the regular season comes to a close. The club has only recorded one win in their last five matches with very little momentum heading into Wednesday night.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 19, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.