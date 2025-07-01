Chicago Fire FC II Earns Additional Point in 1-1 Home Draw against Crown Legacy FC

July 1, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II midfielder Dylan Borso eyes the goal against Crown Legacy FC

BRIDGEVIEW, Ill. - Chicago Fire FC II (6-4-4-1, 24 points) earned a 1-1 draw against Crown Legacy FC (3-5-6-3, 18 points) Monday night at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Illinois. Homegrown midfielder Dylan Borso tallied the lone goal of the match for Chicago and opened the shootout with a good shot to earn an additional point.

After a first half highlighted by a fourth minute clearance off the line by Crown Legacy, Chicago got on the board six minutes into the second. Borso recovered a ball following a tackle by Jean Alpha Diouf before cutting to the top of the box and looping a ball over a leaping Nicholas Holliday for the 1-0 Fire lead.

Crown Legacy FC reclaimed much of the possession following the goal, turning it into a penalty in the Fire box that captain Jack Neeley converted for the 1-1 draw in the 67th minute. The sides settled for a draw, giving way to a perfect shootout for the hosts that went their way when the visitors missed a kick. The result extended the Fire's unbeaten streak to eight heading into the second half of the 2025 season.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II will open the second half of the season with a primetime battle against Chattanooga FC on Saturday, July 5. First kick at Finley Stadium is set for 6:00 p.m. CT. The match will be streamed across the globe on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Box Score:

Chicago Fire FC II 1 (5): 1 (3) Crown Legacy FC

Goals:

CHI - Borso (2) (WATCH) 51'

CLFC - Neeley (3) (Penalty) (WATCH) 67'

Shootout:

Chicago Fire FC: Borso (scored), Konincks (scored), Cassano (scored), Fleming (scored), Shokalook (scored)

Crown Legacy FC: Neeley (scored), John (scored), Ferreira (missed), Romero (scored)

Discipline:

CLFC - Ouedraogo (Yellow Card) 16'

CLFC - Coulibaly (Yellow Card) 29'

CLFC - Peña (Yellow Card) 44'

CLFC - Holt (Yellow Card) 57'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Los, D Reynolds (Soudan, 27'), D Diouf (Oyegunle, 80'), D Konincks (capt.), D Gasper (Borso, 32'), M Fleming, M Williams (Kanyane, 57'), M Osorio (Tchétchao, 80'), F Glasgow (Calle, 58'), F Shokalook, F Cassano

Substitutes not used: GK Molenda, D Richards, F Boltz

Crown Legacy FC: GK Holliday, D Neeley (capt.), D Ouedraogo, D Holt, D Forbes (Thomas, 60'), M Uchegbu (Romero, 59'), M Peña (John, 59'), M Coulibaly, M Berchimas (Ferreira, 70'), F Subotic (Mendoza, 85'), F Sing

Substitutes not used: GK Walker, D Tcheuyap, D Moore, F Bartolovic

Stats Summary: CHI / CLFC

Shots: 15 / 20

Shots on Goal: 6 / 7

Passing Accuracy: 81.7% / 82.1%

Saves: 4 / 4

Corners: 5 / 11

Fouls: 8 / 18

Offsides: 1 / 1

Referee: John Matto

Assistant Referee 1: Eric del Rosario

Assistant Referee 2: Shane Richards

4th Official: Ryan Shanklin

Images from this story







