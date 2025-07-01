Chattanooga FC Signs D.C. United Midfielder Gavin Turner on Loan

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club (CFC) today announced it has signed midfielder Gavin Turner for the remainder of 2025, pending federation and league approval.

Turner joins Chattanooga on loan from Major League Soccer (MLS) side D.C. United, where he signed as a homegrown player in February of this year. The 18-year-old US youth international signed with D.C. United through 2027 with options for 2028 and 2029.

Turner ascended through the ranks of D.C. United's academy, where he joined as a U-12 player in 2017. Turner made his professional debut with United Soccer League (USL) Championship affiliate club of D.C. United, Loudoun United FC, in 2022.

He made his professional debut with D.C. United on June 7th, 2025, when he came on as a substitute against Chicago Fire and played 24 minutes.

Internationally, Turner has represented USA at the U-15 and U-16 levels, scoring once in five matches.

"Gavin is a talented, energetic prospect that fits an area of need for us," said Chattanooga FC Sporting Director Sebastian Giraldo. "We are grateful to D.C. United for trusting us to be a part of his development and are excited to see Gavin contribute to our playoff run."

"We are excited to have a young player with high potential come in to add more competition to our line-up," said Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent. "We've already seen glimpses of his ability in training, and are looking forward to his impact for the remainder of the season."

"We're excited for Gavin to take this next step in his development with Chattanooga FC," said D.C. United General Manager and Chief Soccer Officer Ally Mackay. "This loan gives him the opportunity to get valuable minutes in a competitive environment, which is crucial at this stage in his career. Gavin is a talented young player with a bright future, and this experience will help him continue to grow both on and off the pitch."

Turner expressed his excitement upon completing his loan signing with Chattanooga Football Club.

"I'm really excited to get started with one of the best clubs in the league, and I am super excited to play in front of a really good fan base," said Turner. "Joining a community based club means a lot to me because it's something bigger than just me or just the team itself."

Turner will wear the number 48 jersey.

Name: Gavin Turner

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5-7

Date of Birth: January 5, 2007

Citizenship: USA and UK

Loaned from: D.C. United

TRANSACTION: Chattanooga FC signs midfielder Gavin Turner on loan from D.C. United until the end of 2025.







