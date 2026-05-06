Chicago Fire FC II Falls to New York City FC II at Belson Stadium
Published on May 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Chicago Fire FC II News Release
NEW YORK - Chicago Fire FC II (1-3-4-3, 10 points) fell 2-1 against New York City FC II (2-3-2-1, 9 points) Tuesday night in New York City.
The hosts opened the scoring in the ninth minute by way of midfielder Jonathan Shore. Chicago held on as Jason Nemo made two first-half saves to keep the score at 1-0 going into halftime in his professional debut. Seven minutes into the second half, Maximo Carrizo doubled New York's lead with a well-placed, left-footed shot.
Swiss stalwart Damian Nigg cut the lead in half in the 60th minute with his first goal of the season. Oscar Pineda controlled the ball on the backline and sent a ball over the New York backline. Damian timed his run perfectly, staying onside and pouncing on the pass before sending it into the back of the net.
NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II returns to SeatGeek Stadium with a match against Eastern Conference leaders Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, May 9. Kickoff in Bridgeview is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, with tickets and parking free for fans. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.
Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook
Box Score:
New York City FC II 2:1 Chicago Fire FC II
Goals:
NYC - Shore (1) (Acito 1) (WATCH) 9'
NYC - Carrizo (1) (Reid 1) (WATCH) 53'
CHI - Damian (1) (Pineda 1) (WATCH) 60'
Discipline:
NYC - Carrizo (Caution) 29'
CHI - Damian (Caution) 32'
CHI - Berg (Caution) 89'
Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., D Damian, D Cupps, D Sandmeyer (capt.), D Berg, M Nagle, M Pineda, M Villanueva, M Turdean (Chavez, 77'), M Villanueva (Hlyut, 56'), F Boltz (Napoe, 64')
Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, D González, M Clark
Head Coach: Mike Matkovich
New York City FC II: GK Learned, D Campos (Randazzo, 78'), D Suchecki (capt.), D Acito, D Smith, M Shore (Molinari, 46'), M Carrizo (Arroyave, 76'), M Pierre, F Hvatum, F Reid (Musu, 64'), F Farnos (Flax, 64')
Substitutes not used: GK Klein, D Kerr, F Danquah, F Samb
Head Coach: Matthew Pilkington
Stats Summary: NYC / CHI
Shots: 12 / 9
Shots on Goal: 5 / 4
Passing Accuracy: 86.2% / 85.3%
Saves: 3 / 3
Corners: 8 / 3
Fouls: 15 / 14
Offsides: 2 / 2
Venue: Belson Stadium (New York)
Referee: Luis Arroyo
Assistant Referee 1: Adam Cook
Assistant Referee 2: Aaron Fong
Fourth Official: Shaye Lane
Images from this story
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Chicago Fire FC II midfielder Damian Nigg (left) vs. New York City FC II
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