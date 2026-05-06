Chicago Fire FC II Falls to New York City FC II at Belson Stadium

Published on May 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chicago Fire FC II News Release









Chicago Fire FC II midfielder Damian Nigg (left) vs. New York City FC II

(Chicago Fire FC II) Chicago Fire FC II midfielder Damian Nigg (left) vs. New York City FC II(Chicago Fire FC II)

NEW YORK - Chicago Fire FC II (1-3-4-3, 10 points) fell 2-1 against New York City FC II (2-3-2-1, 9 points) Tuesday night in New York City.

The hosts opened the scoring in the ninth minute by way of midfielder Jonathan Shore. Chicago held on as Jason Nemo made two first-half saves to keep the score at 1-0 going into halftime in his professional debut. Seven minutes into the second half, Maximo Carrizo doubled New York's lead with a well-placed, left-footed shot.

Swiss stalwart Damian Nigg cut the lead in half in the 60th minute with his first goal of the season. Oscar Pineda controlled the ball on the backline and sent a ball over the New York backline. Damian timed his run perfectly, staying onside and pouncing on the pass before sending it into the back of the net.

NEXT MATCH: Chicago Fire FC II returns to SeatGeek Stadium with a match against Eastern Conference leaders Crown Legacy FC on Saturday, May 9. Kickoff in Bridgeview is scheduled for 3 p.m. CT, with tickets and parking free for fans. The match can be streamed across the globe on OneFootball and MLSNEXTPro.com.

Social: X - @ChicagoFireFCII (Hashtags: #ChicagoFireII) | Instagram - @chicagofirefcii | Facebook

Box Score:

New York City FC II 2:1 Chicago Fire FC II

Goals:

NYC - Shore (1) (Acito 1) (WATCH) 9'

NYC - Carrizo (1) (Reid 1) (WATCH) 53'

CHI - Damian (1) (Pineda 1) (WATCH) 60'

Discipline:

NYC - Carrizo (Caution) 29'

CHI - Damian (Caution) 32'

CHI - Berg (Caution) 89'

Chicago Fire FC II: GK Nemo Jr., D Damian, D Cupps, D Sandmeyer (capt.), D Berg, M Nagle, M Pineda, M Villanueva, M Turdean (Chavez, 77'), M Villanueva (Hlyut, 56'), F Boltz (Napoe, 64')

Substitutes not used: GK Pratt, D González, M Clark

Head Coach: Mike Matkovich

New York City FC II: GK Learned, D Campos (Randazzo, 78'), D Suchecki (capt.), D Acito, D Smith, M Shore (Molinari, 46'), M Carrizo (Arroyave, 76'), M Pierre, F Hvatum, F Reid (Musu, 64'), F Farnos (Flax, 64')

Substitutes not used: GK Klein, D Kerr, F Danquah, F Samb

Head Coach: Matthew Pilkington

Stats Summary: NYC / CHI

Shots: 12 / 9

Shots on Goal: 5 / 4

Passing Accuracy: 86.2% / 85.3%

Saves: 3 / 3

Corners: 8 / 3

Fouls: 15 / 14

Offsides: 2 / 2

Venue: Belson Stadium (New York)

Referee: Luis Arroyo

Assistant Referee 1: Adam Cook

Assistant Referee 2: Aaron Fong

Fourth Official: Shaye Lane

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