Sporting KC II Closes out Four-Game Homestand in Midweek Match against Ventura County

Published on May 5, 2026 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Sporting Kansas City II News Release







Sporting Kansas City II will play their second game in four days, and fourth straight home match on Wednesday when they take on Ventura County FC. Kickoff at Victory Field is set for 7 p.m. CT with tickets available for purchase at SeatGeek.com. The game will air for free on MLSNEXTPro.com and in the OneFootball app.

Head coach Lee Tschantret has his Sporting KC II squad trending in the right direction, earning three results in their last four games. Most recently, Tschantret and SKC II drew Tacoma Defiance 2-2. SKC Academy product Shane Donovan tallied his first professional brace, scoring on either side of halftime.

Donovan paces SKC II in goals with three. The 19-year-old versatile attacker has started all nine of his appearances, amassing 803 minutes played. SKC Academy amateur Zane Wantland assisted Donovan's first goal against Tacoma. Wantland has two assists in 2026, tied with Carter Derksen for the team lead.

First-team loanee Jack Kortkamp returned to the Kansas City starting XI on Sunday. The goalkeeper made two saves in his first pro start since the 2025 season. Jacob Molinaro has started the other nine games for Sporting KC II and ranks second in MLS NEXT Pro with 32 saves.

Two players have started every SKC II contest this season, defender Pierre Lurot and forward Missael Rodriguez. Lurot is the only player to play all 900 minutes and has captained the team alongside midfielder Blaine Mabie. Rodriguez has played 847 minutes and has two goals.

Ventura County is led by head coach Matt Taylor has the LA Galaxy team atop the Pacific Division with 14 points entering Wednesday. Their leading scorer so far this season is Dylan Vanney who has five goals. Goalkeeper Sebastian Colon has kept three clean sheets in eight starts, making a league-best 36 saves in that span.

Sporting KC II will play their first road game since April 10 on Sunday, May 10 against Colorado Rapids 2. The game will begin at 7 p.m. CT and will air in the OneFootball app and on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Game Information:

MLS NEXT Pro: Game 11

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. CT

Location: Victory Field at Swope Soccer Village (Kansas City, Missouri)

Watch: OneFootball, MLSNEXTPro.com

Tickets: SeatGeek.com

SOCIAL TAGS:

Match-specific hashtag: #SKCvVCFC

X: @SportingKCII

Instagram: @SportingKCII

X: @VCFCPro

Instagram: @VCFCPro







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Sporting KC II Closes out Four-Game Homestand in Midweek Match against Ventura County - Sporting Kansas City II

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