Toronto FC II Tops Columbus Crew 2, 2-1

July 27, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (7W-8L-4T, 25 points) secured a 2-1 come-from-behind road victory over Columbus Crew 2 (3W-11L-3T, 13 points) on Sunday evening at Historic Crew Stadium, courtesy of a Columbus own goal and Nathaniel Edwards strike in the second half.

TFC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made five changes to the side that started against Chicago Fire FC II last Sunday with Stefan Kapor, Nathaniel Edwards, Lucas Olguin, Tim Fortier and Jahmarie Nolan making way for Malik Henry, Patrick McDonald, Richard Chukwu, Antone Bossenberry and Hassan Ayari.

The two sides exchanged opportunities in the first half, as the Young Reds applied pressure with efforts from Hassan Ayari, Antone Bossenberry, Malik Henry and Charlie Sharp testing the hosts.

Columbus Crew 2 opened the scoring 14 minutes into the second half, as Nico Rincon curled a stunning effort from outside the box into the back of the net in the 59th minute.

The Young Reds pulled level in the 64th minute after a quickly taken free kick found Patrick McDonald, whose shot was cleared off the line. The rebound fell to Antone Bossenberry, whose follow-up effort struck the crossbar before deflecting in off Chris Rogers for an own goal.

Toronto FC II took the lead four minutes later when Hassan Ayari found half-time substitute Nathaniel Edwards in space who fired home in the 68th minute.

Columbus Crew 2 were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time but despite late pressure from the hosts, the Young Reds held firm to secure the 2-1 road victory and claim the club's first-ever victory over Columbus Crew 2.

Next up, Toronto FC II hit the road for the second consecutive weekend to square off against Chattanooga on Saturday, August 2. Kick-off from Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tennessee is set for 7 p.m. ET and will be available to watch on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

Scoring Summary:

CLB - Nico Rincón 59' (Brent Adu-Gyamfi)

TOR - Chris Rogers 64' (own goal)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 68' (Hassan Ayari)

Misconduct Summary:

CLB - Chris Rogers 34' (caution)

CLB - Málcom Palacios 71' (caution)

CLB - Chris Rogers 90+2' (ejection)

TOR - Nathaniel Edwards 90+4' (caution)

Lineups:

COLUMBUS CREW 2 - Luke Pruter; Málcom Palacios, Christopher Rogers, Dylan Randazzo (Cristian Ortiz 82'); Quinton Elliot (Alex Gimple 69'), Ibrahima Sy (Gio De Libera 76'), Nico Rincón, Owen Presthus; Brent Adu-Gyamfi (Kevin Gbamblé 76'), Anthony Alaouieh, Chase Adams

Substitutes Not Used: Stanislav Lapkes, Deven Patel, Keesean Ferdinand, Juan Granda, Artem Grinblat

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Marko Stojadinovic, Ythallo (Reid Fisher 82'), Micah Chisholm; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 85'), Michael Sullivan (C) (Tim Fortier 65'), Patrick McDonald, Richard Chukwu (Nathaniel Edwards 46'); Antone Bossenberry (Jahmarie Nolan 90+6'), Hassan Ayari, Charlie Sharp (Joshua Nugent 65')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Elijah Roche, Stefan Kapor







