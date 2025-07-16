Huntsville City FC Hosts Columbus Crew 2 for Christmas in July Night
July 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)
Huntsville City Football Club News Release
Huntsville City FC returns to Wicks Family Field this Friday at 7PM to face off against Columbus Crew 2 in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference matchup.
Fans are in for a festive treat as the club celebrates "Christmas in July". The first 100 fans through the gate will receive a free HCFC Christmas card. The stadium will be transformed into a summer winter wonderland, complete with fake snow, a Christmas light display, holiday crafts, festive music, and more.
Supporters are encouraged to wear their favorite Christmas gear and help cheer the Boys in Blue to victory in a night full of holiday spirit and competitive soccer.
MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 16, 2025
- New York City FC Signs Forward Sebastiano Musu to a Short-Term Agreement from New York City FC II - New York City FC II
- Huntsville City FC Hosts Columbus Crew 2 for Christmas in July Night - Huntsville City Football Club
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Huntsville City Football Club Stories
- Huntsville City FC Hosts Columbus Crew 2 for Christmas in July Night
- Huntsville City Football Club Travels to New Jersey for Matchup with Red Bulls II
- Huntsville City FC Match vs. New England Revolution II Rescheduled Due to Travel Disruptions
- Huntsville City FC Hosts Summer Sale Field Day at Wicks Family Field
- Huntsville City FC Signs Forward Alioune Ka from Cornell University