Huntsville City FC Hosts Columbus Crew 2 for Christmas in July Night

July 16, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Huntsville City Football Club News Release







Huntsville City FC returns to Wicks Family Field this Friday at 7PM to face off against Columbus Crew 2 in a highly anticipated Eastern Conference matchup.

Fans are in for a festive treat as the club celebrates "Christmas in July". The first 100 fans through the gate will receive a free HCFC Christmas card. The stadium will be transformed into a summer winter wonderland, complete with fake snow, a Christmas light display, holiday crafts, festive music, and more.

Supporters are encouraged to wear their favorite Christmas gear and help cheer the Boys in Blue to victory in a night full of holiday spirit and competitive soccer.







