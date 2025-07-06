Match Preview: Crown Legacy FC vs. Orlando City B

July 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Crown Legacy FC News Release







CHARLOTTE, N.C. - Crown Legacy FC returns home to host Orlando City B tonight, July 6 at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex. Kickoff is slated for 7:00 p.m. ET and the match can be streamed on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scouting Report

Orlando City B enters the match sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference standings with a 6W-7L-2D record (21 points) and a -6 goal differential. This is the second matchup between the two sides this season, the first ending in a 1-0 victory for Orlando at Mecklenburg County Sportsplex on March 26 thanks to a goal from Shakur Mohammed. Mohammed, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2023 MLS SuperDraft, currently leads Orlando's attacking line with seven goals, which is T-7 overall in MLS NEXT Pro.

Last Time Out

CLFC is returning from a trip to the Windy City, where Crown Legacy played Chicago Fire FC II to a 1-1 draw and 5:3 defeat in penalties on June 30. Chicago got on the board first in the 51st minute when Dylan Borso collected the ball in Chicago's attacking half, carrying it up to the edge of the penalty area before cutting inside and ripping a left-footed shot to the far post. CLFC pulled one back in the 67th minute after Serbian midfielder Andrej Subotić drew a penalty kick after being taken down in the box. Neeley stepped up to the spot and slotted his shot to the bottom left corner, slipping past the keeper despite getting a hand to it.

Matchup: Crown Legacy FC vs. Orlando City B

Venue: Mecklenburg County Sportsplex, Matthews, N.C.

Kickoff: 7:00 p.m. ET

Streaming Information: MLSNEXTPro.com







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 6, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.