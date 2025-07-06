Philadelphia Union II (5) - Toronto FC II (0) Postgame Summary

July 6, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

PHILADELPHIA UNION II (5) - TORONTO FC II (0) POSTGAME SUMMARY

SCORING SUMMARY

PHI - Markus Anderson 27'(Kellan LeBlanc)

PHI - Christopher Olney Jr. 63 '

PHI - David Vasquez 77 '

PHI - Malik Jakupovic 90+4' (Sal Olivas)

PHI - Malik Jakupovic 90+14' (Sal Olivas)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Patrick McDonald 68' (caution)

PHI - Neil Pierre 80' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Philadelphia Union II 7-1-6 31 points

Toronto FC II 6-6-3 21 points

LINEUPS

PHILADELPHIA UNION II - Pierce Holbrook; Giovanny Sequera, Neil Pierre (Óscar Benítez Cobo 86'), Rafael Uzcátegui, Isaiah LeFlore (Jordan Griffin 85'); Kellan LeBlanc (Jamir Johnson 78'), Nicholas Pariano (C) (Willyam Ferreira 78'), David Vasquez, Christopher Olney Jr; Edward Davis III (Malik Jakupovic 84'), Markus Anderson (Sal Olivas 67')

Substitutes Not Used: Michael Sheridan, Stas Korzeniowski, Leandro Soria

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario (Shafique Wilson 54'); Reid Fisher, Ythallo, Richard Chukwu (Antone Bossenberry 46'); Nathaniel Edwards (Malik Henry 46'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Patrick McDonald 64'), Hassan Ayari; Michael Sullivan (C), Markus Cimermancic (Micah Chisholm 46'), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 64')

Substitutes Not Used: Stefan Kapor, Tim Fortier, Costa Iliadis







