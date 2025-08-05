Toronto FC II Comeback Overtakes Chattanooga FC

August 5, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II (8W-8L-4T, 28 points) secured a 2-1 come-from-behind victory over Chattanooga FC (8W-6L-6T, 33 points) for the second consecutive weekend, courtesy of second-half goals from Markus Cimermancic and Hassan Ayari at Finley Stadium on Saturday evening.

Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini made seven changes to the side that defeated Columbus Crew 2 on the road last Sunday. Reid Fisher, Lazar Stefanovic, Stefan Kapor, Nathaniel Edwards, Lucas Olguin, Markus Cimermancic and Jahmarie Nolan entered the fray for Ythallo, Micah Chisholm, Malik Henry, Patrick McDonald, Richard Chukwu, Antone Bossenberry and Charlie Sharp.

TFC II goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario made a number of key saves through the opening 45 minutes. However, Chattanooga FC opened the scoring on the brink of half-time, as Markus Naglestad volleyed in Tate Robertson's cross from the right wing in the 45th minute.

The Young Reds responded shortly after the restart, as Nate Edwards and Jahmarie Nolan combined to set up Markus Cimermancic, who found the net with a clever finish.

The 49th minute strike marked Cimermancic's first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and Nolan's first assist for TFC II.

The visitors continued to pile on the pressure, with efforts from Reid Fisher, Marko Stojadinovic and Hassan Ayari forcing Chattanooga shot-stopper Eldin Jakupović into saves to keep the score level at one each.

TFC II's pressure paid off soon after, as Nate Edwards slipped in Hassan Ayari, who beat his defender with clever footwork before blasting his effort in off the crossbar.

The 73rd minute goal marked Ayari's team-leading sixth of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season and his 12th overall for the Young Reds, moving the Tunisian attacker into joint-fifth on the club's all-time goalscorers list.

Chattanooga FC mounted a late push for an equalizer in front of their home fans but ultimately could not find the breakthrough. Ayari's decisive strike proved to be the game-winner on the night, as TFC II stood strong to secure all three points from Tennessee, earning back-to-back 2-1 road victories following last weekend's win over Columbus Crew 2.

Toronto FC II return home to host Atlanta United 2 on Friday, August 8. Kick-off from York Lions Stadium in Toronto, Ontario is set for 7:00 p.m. ET and and will be available to watch on MLSNEXTPro.com.

Scoring Summary:

CFC - Markus Naglestad 45' (Tate Robertson)

TOR - Markus Cimermancic 49' (Jahmarie Nolan)

TOR - Hassan Ayari 73' (Nathaniel Edwards)

Misconduct Summary:

CFC - Nick Mendonca 39' (caution)

CFC - Eldin Jakupović 47' (caution)

CFC - Nathan Koehler 76' (caution)

TOR - Reid Fisher 87' (caution)

CFC - Ameziane Sid Mohand 89' (caution)

Lineups:

CHATTANOOGA FC - Eldin Jakupović; Tate Robertson, Farid Sar-Sar (C), Nathan Koehler, Milo Garvanian; Daniel Mangarov (Darwin Ortiz 58'), Callum Watson, Nick Mendonca (Steeve Louis Jean 76'); Jalen James (Ameziane Sid Mohand 76'), Colin Thomas (Xavier Rimpel 65'), Markus Naglestad (Keegan Ancelin 65')

Substitutes Not Used: Michael Barrueta, Ethan Dudley, Michael Bleeker, Robert Screen

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Reid Fisher, Lazar Stefanović, Stefan Kapor (Patrick McDonald 65'); Nathaniel Edwards (Ythallo 90+5'), Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin (Tim Fortier 84'), Markus Cimermancic (Costa Iliadis 79'), Hassan Ayari (Antone Bossenberry 79'); Michael Sullivan (C), Jahmarie Nolan (Joshua Nugent 84')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Richard Chukwu

MEDIA NOTES

Toronto FC II earned its first win over Chattanooga FC in club history.

Markus Cimermancic scored his first goal of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

With his 12th career goal for Toronto FC II, Hassan Ayari moves into joint-fifth on the club's all-time goalscorers list.

Jahmarie Nolan registered his first assist for TFC II.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from August 5, 2025

Toronto FC II Comeback Overtakes Chattanooga FC - Toronto FC II

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.