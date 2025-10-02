Toronto FC II Sign Academy Product Antone Bossenberry Romero

Published on October 2, 2025 under MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







Toronto FC II announced today that the club has signed TFC Academy midfielder Antone Bossenberry Romero to an MLS NEXT Pro contract effective January 1, 2026. Bossenberry will join the club's roster pending league and federation approval.

"We are excited to finally put pen to paper with the signing of Bossenberry," said Toronto FC II Head Coach Gianni Cimini. "Antone is a highly skillful, intentional and well-balanced young player who reads the game very well. He is the type of player every coach dreams of working with in this platform as it's rare to come across a young talent who brings the full package."

Bossenberry, 17, becomes the 57th Toronto FC Academy athlete to sign a professional contract with Toronto FC II. The Toronto, Ontario native has spent time with TFC II over the 2025 campaign, where he has registered two goals and one assist over 21 appearances, including nine starts with the Young Reds. Bossenberry made his TFC II and MLS NEXT Pro debut on March 13, 2025, against Chicago Fire FC II and scored his first goal, a game-winner in the 80th minute, against Orlando City B on June 25.

The midfielder originally joined the TFC Academy in August 2022 and represented the Academy across the U-15, U-17 and U-18 age groups. Internationally, Bossenberry was named to the Canadian National Team for the 2025 Concacaf U-17 Men's Qualifiers in Bermuda from February 7 to 16, where he made three appearances and helped Canada win their group and qualify for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup taking place in Qatar from November 3 to 27. Most recently, Bossenberry was named to the Canadian Men's U-17 National Team for a training camp in Spain in preparation for the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup.

TRANSACTION: Toronto FC II sign midfielder Antone Bossenberry Romero to an MLS NEXT Pro contract effective January 1, 2026.

ANTONE BOSSENBERRY ROMERO

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'5"

Weight: 131 lbs.

Birthdate: August 14, 2008 (Age - 17)

Hometown: Toronto, Ontario

Nationality: Canadian/Mexican

Last Club: Toronto FC Academy







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from October 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.