New York City FC II Falls 0-2 to Philadelphia Union

July 26, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II fell 2-0 to Philadelphia Union II in their first match at Icahn Stadium, now their home for the rest of the season. Despite a tactical shift and strong chances-most notably from Julien Lacher and Chris Tiao-they couldn't find the net. A late red card to Philadelphia offered hope, but the hosts were ultimately left frustrated.

Match Recap

A historic day for New York City FC II unfolded on Saturday as they welcomed Philadelphia Union II to Icahn Stadium, which will now serve as the team's home for the remainder of the campaign.

Head Coach Matt Pilkington made several changes to the side that faced Red Bulls II in their last outing, including a tactical shift from a 4-2-3-1 formation to a 3-4-3 setup.

The match began as a tight and cagey affair, with both teams showing little willingness to concede ground. Philadelphia's Eddie Davis had an early look at goal, but his shot lacked the power to beat Alex Rando. In the 27th minute, Griffin fired from inside the NYCFC II area, only to see his effort curl wide of the target.

NYCFC II responded with pressure high up the pitch. Luka Sunjic won the ball back on the edge of Philadelphia's penalty area and let fly with a shot that the goalkeeper held comfortably.

The visitors nearly broke the deadlock when Davis saw a header strike both posts before NYCFC II managed to clear. Moments later, Davis pounced on a loose ball in the box, but Rando reacted superbly to tip it behind for a corner.

Just before halftime, Markus Anderson had a chance to nod Philadelphia in front, but his header failed to trouble Rando.

The second half saw Philadelphia find more attacking rhythm, and they took the lead just before the hour mark through Anderson. Pilkington responded with a substitution, introducing Uriel Zeitz in place of Piero Elias to freshen up the midfield.

NYCFC II came close to an equalizer shortly after when a clever ball in behind allowed Chris Tiao to deliver a low cross, but it was deflected behind for a corner.

They then came agnozingly close in the 72nd minute after some brilliant perseverance from Julien Lacher allowed him to drive inside from the left. The forward managed to get a shot off, but saw it flash just wide of the post.

Pilkington made two further changes just after that as James Bilden and Lucas De Pinho replaced Molinari and Leo Guarino.

The visitors extended their lead in the 82nd minute after Malik Jakupovic poked the ball home from close range.

Philadelphia were reduced to ten men just before stoppage time after Isaiah Le Flore collected a second booking. In the wake of that decision Lacher found a yard on the edge of the area, but saw his shot blocked.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a meeting with Orlando City B on Sunday, August 3. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







