Columbus Crew 2 Wins 5-4 on Penalties

June 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

New York City FC II News Release







New York City FC II battled to a 1-1 draw against Columbus Crew 2 on Thursday. A goal from Cristian Ortiz gave Columbus the lead before Lacher equalized five minutes later. The draw forced a penalty shootout, which Columbus won 5-4.

Match Recap

A trip to Ohio was next on the agenda for New York City FC II as they took on Columbus Crew 2 on Thursday.

City came into the game fresh off a dramatic 3-2 road win against Atlanta United 2 last time out and were keen to make it back-to-back wins on the road.

Matt Pilkington made several changes to the team that took on Atlanta, as Evan Lim, Prince Amponsah, and Pierce Infuso came into the side in place of Seymour Reid, Chris Tiao, Max Murray, and Nico Cavallo.

City registered the first real chance of the evening in the 10th minute when Sebastiano Musu fired off a shot that was blocked by Gianmarco Di Noto.

In response, Quinton Elliot found space in the final third but was unable to keep his effort on target.

City went close five minutes later after Julien Lacher fired off a shot from distance that was saved by Luke Pruter.

Chances were few and far between, with both teams struggling to find the elusive breakthrough. A driving run from Lacher down the right almost gave City the lead, but his shot flashed across goal and wide.

Piero Elias then went close twice in the space of several minutes-the second of those chances flashing agonizingly wide of Pruter's post.

City came within inches of taking the lead early in the second half when Musu pounced to dispossess Pruter of the ball well outside the area. He spun and tried to dink the ball over the keeper and into the net, but saw his effort hit the post.

The two sides were proving an equal match for each other, and that meant chances were few and far between in the second period.

City's first change of the night came in the 68th minute as Zeitz was replaced by Eligio Guarino. A second change followed five minutes later as Piero Elias departed in place of David Duque.

The deadlock was eventually broken in the 80th minute after Cristian Ortiz found space in the area and latched onto a loose ball to convert from close range.

Pilkington turned to his bench again in the 84th minute to introduce Tiao in place of Amponsah. A minute later, City found their equalizer after Guarino set up Lacher to score.

That proved to be the final goal of the night, sending the match to a penalty shootout to decide the coveted bonus point. Columbus ultimately prevailed, winning the shootout 5-4.

What's Next

Next up for New York City FC II is a game against FC Cincinnati 2 on Sunday, July 6. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:00PM ET.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.