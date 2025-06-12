Toronto FC II (2) - Inter Miami CF II (0) Postgame Summary

June 12, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Toronto FC II News Release







SCORING SUMMARY

TOR - Micah Chisholm 11' (Malik Henry)

TOR - Marko Stojadinovic 43' (Malik Henry)

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

MIA - Giovanni Ferraina 46' (caution)

MIA - Daniel Sumalla 60' (caution)

TOR - Andrei Dumitru 65' (caution)

MIA - Preston Plambeck 76' (caution)

TOR - Adisa De Rosario 79' (caution)

TOR - Richard Chukwu 89' (caution)

MLS NEXT PRO RECORDS (W-L-T)

Toronto FC II 5-5-3 18 points

Inter Miami CF II 4-8-2 14 points

LINEUPS

TORONTO FC II - Adisa De Rosario; Mark Fisher (C), Reid Fisher, Stefan Kapor (Richard Chukwu 65'), Micah Chisholm; Marko Stojadinovic, Lucas Olguin, Patrick McDonald; Malik Henry (Costa Iliadis 76'), Tim Fortier (Andrei Dumitru 46'), Joshua Nugent (Joseph Melto Quiah 82')

Substitutes Not Used: Shafique Wilson, Will Caldwell

INTER MIAMI CF II - Matias Marin; Tyler Hall, Daniel Sumalla, Giovanni Ferraina (C), Ezequiel Abadia-Reda; Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida, Ricardo Montenegro, Santiago Ledesma (Preston Plambeck 74'), Alejandro Flores (Derrek Martinez 73'); Daniel Pinter, Cohen Yuval (Diego Rey 82')

Substitutes Not Used: Ivan Schmid, Samuel Basabe, Victor Fung, Theo Vorenkamp

MEDIA NOTES

Micah Chisholm scored his first goal for Toronto FC II.

Malik Henry recorded two assists in a single match for the first time in his TFC II career.

Joseph Melto Quiah made his Young Reds debut as a second-half substitute, becoming the tenth player to make his club debut during the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season.

Adisa De Rosario kept his fifth clean sheet of 2025 MLS NEXT Pro campaign.







MLS NEXT Pro Stories from June 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.